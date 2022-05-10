Liverpool find a way as Mané grabs winner at Aston Villa

Aston Villa 1 Liverpool 2

Liverpool are doing their bit. Now we have to wait until tonight to see if Manchester City can do theirs and regain their advantage.

This deserved victory against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa meant Liverpool’s hopes of lifting a historic Quadruple remain intact, and City have it all to do at Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s relentless team came from behind to win at Villa Park.

If Liverpool do manage it, they will look on games like this as one where they really ground it out, while no one summed up their quality more than Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch colossus breezed through such a contest of high stakes displaying masterful quality.

A no holds-barred tackle between Liverpool’s Fabinho and Villa’s John McGinn after 30 seconds set the tone for a ferocious start to the game.

That was swiftly followed by two goals in the first six minutes which lifted the roof off Villa Park.

Villa led after three minutes. Lucas Digne crossed from the left, and Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip collided into each other, leaving Douglas Luiz’s towering far-post header to be saved by Alisson.

But the former Manchester City midfielder crashed the rebound high into the net.

Liverpool levelled with a really scrappy goal.

Matip stabbed home, but only after Villa made a real hash of trying to clear Trent Alexander Arnold’s free kick.

Tyrone Mings and Marvellous Nakamba got in each other’s way trying to clear the ball, Diogo Jota slid in and Virgil van Dijk’s angled shot was blocked by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez before Matip pounced.

Villa, so often slow starters under Gerrard, tore into Liverpool, determined not to play second fiddle on their own patch this time.

Alisson’s mistake allowed Ollie Watkins a sniff of goal but managed to recover and hack the ball away before the striker could take advantage.

Then former Liverpool striker Danny Ings was just off target with a free header from six yards out.

Liverpool suffered a blow when Fabinho limped off on the half hour, to be replaced by club captain Jordan Henderson.

Not surprisingly, Henderson slipped into the Liverpool engine room seamlessly and the visitors were denied a second goal because of a clear offside against Luis Díaz in the 32nd minute.

As the action continued at a frantic pace, ex-Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho flashed a dipping shot fractionally wide.

But Liverpool should have gone ahead for the first time in the 35th minute.

This time Naby Keita inexplicably trod on the ball from Trent Alexander Arnold’s cross.

Curtis Jones’s dinked shot was easy for Martinez as the midfielder tried to punish sloppy play from Nakamba.

Into the second half, Alexander Arnold fizzed a free kick just over the bar.

But the Reds’ quality in depth was shown when Kostas Tsimikas – only playing because Andy Robertson picked up a knock against Tottenham Hotspur – made a superb interception off the toe of Watkins as he struck his shot.

Liverpool were gradually asserting their authority and went ahead in the 65th minute, after Villa’s Ezri Konsa gave the ball away from their own throw-in.

Mané made it look so easy as he ghosted effortlessly between Konsa and Lucas Digne to casually guide the ball in with the side of his head from Díaz’s left-wing cross.

The winning goal meant Liverpool are just the second team in Premier League history to have three players reach 15-plus goals in a single campaign – Mané, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota – after Manchester City’s title winning side of 2013-14 (Yaya Touré, Sergio Agüero, Edin Dzeko).

By contrast to Mané, Ings failed to show the same composure as he failed to test Alisson, who spread himself to block after Watkins put his strike partner through.

Ings again had a chance to score against his old club, but astute pushing up by Matip rendered the striker offside before he drilled an angled effort past Alisson.

It left the title race with all to play for between Liverpool and City.

ASTON VILLA (4-3-1-2): Martínez 7; Cash 6, Konsa 6, Mings 6, Digne 6; Douglas Luiz 6, Nakamba 6 (Chukwuemeka 61 minutes, 6); Coutinho 7 (Buendía 70 minutes, 6), McGinn 7, Watkins 8 (Traoré 81 minutes, 6); Ings 7.

Not used: Sanson, Chambers, Young, Olsen, Chrisene, Iroegbunam.

LIVERPOOL(4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 8, Matip 6, van Dijk 8, Tsimikas 8; Keïta 6, Fabinho 6 (Henderson 30 minutes, 6), Jones 7 (Thiago Alcántara 64 minutes, 6); Díaz 8 (Salah 72 minutes, 6), Mané 8, Jota 7.

Not used: Konaté, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Origi, Kelleher.

Referee: Jonathan Moss 5/10

Attendance: 41,919