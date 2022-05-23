Liverpool confirm capture of Fulham's Fábio Carvalho

Carvalho, who can operate as a winger or attacking midfielder, was capped by England at U18 level, before opting to represent Portugal
RED: Liverpool have finally completed the signing of Fulham's Fabio Carvalho having failed in a bid to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield in January.

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 13:34
Andy Hunter

Liverpool have confirmed Fulham’s attacking midfielder Fábio Carvalho will join them on July 1. Carvalho (19) is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Anfield club and will cost £5m plus add-ons. Jürgen Klopp wanted to sign the Portugal Under-21 international in January but, despite agreeing personal terms and the player completing a medical, the deal did not get over the line on deadline day.

Liverpool’s interest never waned, however, and the transfer was agreed in principle last month. The Champions League finalists will pay add-ons in the region of £2.7m and have accepted a 20% sell-on clause with Fulham.

Carvalho played a key role in Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists in 36 games as Marco Silva’s side won the Championship title. He had featured for the Cottagers in the top flight on four occasions in the previous season, marking his first Premier League start with a goal away at Southampton in May 2021.

An exciting talent born in the Lisbon region of Portugal, Carvalho made his debut for Portugal Under-21s in March of this year having previously represented England at youth level. Carvalho came through the academy ranks at Fulham and went on to make 44 senior appearances in total for the London club.

Carvalho, who can operate as a winger or attacking midfielder, was capped by England at under-18 level, before opting to represent Portugal. He will join Liverpool for the start of pre-season training and a tour of the far east.

Aston Villa have continued to recruit for next season by announcing the signing of French midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old will move to Villa Park from Ligue 1 side Marseille after his contract expires in the summer.

Kamara has just earned his first call-up to the France national team following an impressive season in which Marseille secured a second-placed finish and reached the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Kamara is manager Steven Gerrard's second summer recruit after Philippe Coutinho, who joined the club on loan from Barcelona in January, agreed a permanent move.

Arsenal are set to follow up their interest in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans with an ppening £25 million bid, say reports.

Mikel Arteta has identified Tielemans as one of his leading summer targets, with the Arsenal manager making a number of background checks on the Belgium international.

Though Tielemans, who has one year left on his Leicester contract wants to play Champions League next season, Telegraph Sport says his representatives are now open to the prospect of playing in the Europa League with Arsenal.

Guardian/Agencies

