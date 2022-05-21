Kylian Mbappé decides to stay at PSG instead of joining Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé has turned down the opportunity to join Real Madrid and will instead sign a new three-year contract at Paris Saint-Germain following months of speculation over his future.

The France forward telephoned Florentino Pérez Saturday to communicate his decision having opted against a move to La Liga despite holding positive talks with the Spanish champions only last week. Mbappé is believed to have wanted to explain to the Real president why he had chosen to stay at his hometown club before it emerged in the media.

It is understood the 23-year-old – whose contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season – has agreed a lucrative extension until 2025, with negotiations ongoing over whether that will contain an option for a one or two-year extension. PSG are expected to announce the agreement in the coming hours. Mbappé’s mother, Fayza, had said on Friday that her son had received almost identical offers from the two clubs.

Mbappé said last week that his decision would be announced “well before” he joins up with France for June’s Nations League matches.

“I will give my decision very quickly; it’s almost over,” he said. “My choice is almost made.”

Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 in a deal worth up to €180m and has established himself as one of the world’s best players. PSG rejected several offers from Madrid for him last summer, the last worth €200m on deadline day, and have tried to persuade him to continue with the club. Mbappé scored for PSG in both legs of their Champions League defeat by Madrid this season.

PSG’s sporting director, Leonardo, admitted last August that Mbappé had wanted to leave but said Madrid’s initial offers did not meet their valuation and that they were not willing to do business in the final week of the window. But this latest setback comes as a major blow for Carlo Ancelotti’s side as they prepare to face Liverpool in next week’s Champions League final in Mbappé’s home city.

Madrid have secured one notable free transfer, doing a deal to bring in the defender Antonio Rüdiger when his Chelsea contract ends, and are close to extending Luca Modric’s deal. They have confirmed that Isco is leaving.

PSG have Paul Pogba on their list of potential signings and have held talks over a possible move for the midfielder, who is leaving Manchester United. But Juventus, where the France international played from 2012-16, are ahead in the race to land him. The Italian club have offered a three-year contract with a net salary of about €8m plus bonuses.

Meanwhile, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin expects to leave the club in the summer, with Arsenal and Newcastle United both interested. The Gunners are also expected to open formal contract talks with Bukayo Saka's representatives at the end of the season and are under pressure to include a release clause in the 20-year-old's deal.

Barcelona and France defender Samuel Umtiti has been made available to Arsenal, and could move in a loan deal, Spanish media say.

Liverpool are prepared to listen to offers for former Gunner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, says ESPN.

Newcastle United are ruling out a move for Manchester United's out-of-contract midfielder Jesse Lingard unless the 29-year-old reduces his £150,000-a-week wage demands.

Tottenham are one of a host of clubs looking at Nottingham Forest and Wales winger Brennan Johnson. Spurs are also looking into signing Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, who is out of contract in the summer, but the 33-year-old is believed to favour a move to Juventus.

Guardian