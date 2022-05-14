Klopp says quadruple is 'on, but also off' after Tsimikas seals cup for exhausted Liverpool 

Chelsea 0 Liverpool 0 aet; Liverpool win 6-5 on penalties

Jurgen Klopp says the quadruple is 'on, but also off' after his remarkable side gave every ounce of energy in their bodies to win the FA Cup in a dramatic penalty shoot out against Chelsea.

Konstantinos Tsimikas was the unlikely hero as he scored the winning kick in a 6-5 victory after a frenetic and fascinating final at Wembley had somehow ended goalless.

It leaves Liverpool with two trophies in the cabinet, having also lifted the Carabao Cup by beating the same opponents on penalties earlier this year, as well as a Champions League Final against Real Madrid to come.

There is also a nervy Premier League finale to relish, starting at Southampton on Tuesday, as they try to claw back Manchester City's two-point lead at the top of the table.

That might be difficult with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk both picking up injuries at Wembley, even if Klopp says they aren't serious.

First of all, however, Liverpool need to enjoy winning their first FA Cup since 2006 and the eighth in their history, drawing level with Chelsea and Tottenham in the process.

Klopp said: "You saw what it meant to the players. It's out of this world, it's unbelievable, it's massive. It's game number 60 of an intense season and to put on a performance like that is incredible. Yes, a penalty shoot-out is a lottery but we did it again."

It was only when the quadruple was mentioned that Klopp took a breath.

"The quadruple thing is crazy," he said. "It's 9.30pm now and we have to play Southampton on Tuesday.

"I have no clue what the line up will be. I think we'll have to make changes and it will be incredibly difficult.

"So, the quadruple is on if you like, but it's also off because of the situation. But what matters is we won both domestic cup competitions.

"City in this moment are three points and seven goals up. Let's see what happens when they play West Ham. If they lose we'll go from there."

Klopp picked out some 'special' stories in his squad after winning yet another trophy.

That included Trent Alexander-Arnold, who at 23 has become the youngest player to to win every trophy available to an English club, as well as man of the match Luis Diaz.

Klopp said: "What a boy, what a story, what a player - but he should have scored! The speed he has is insane. He gets our football 100 per cent. He fits like a glove to our football and that's really special."

The bare facts of the final tell you that there were 120 minutes of goalless football, in which both goalkeepers were outstanding, and that Liverpool won it on penalties after Alisson made a quite remarkable save from Mason Mount before Tsimikas fired home the winning spot-kick.

But there was so much more to Liverpool's victory than that.

Having not lifted the FA Cup since 2006, they gave everything to put it back in the Anfield trophy cabinet, against a Chelsea team which matched them all the way.

That familiar feeling: Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta walks back to his team-mates after failing to score in the penalty shootout during the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London.

That's why the roar from the Liverpool end when glory was sealed was so loud, that's why it means so much and that's why, even now, you cannot rule out a quadruple, no matter how unlikely it looks.

When Tsimikas stepped up for the winning penalty, you might have feared for him. But Klopp says Liverpool have worked with neuro scientists to perfect their penalties and the hard work paid off "It's very, very special for me," Tsimikas said "We have to celebrate hard. But tomorrow is the next day, we still have a lot to do. We have the games in the Premier League and we have the big final. We want to win."

It seems an almost impossible task to carry on this way, using so much physical and mental energy in every match. It is exhausting for those who watch, let alone those who play. But we've been saying that now for years - and still Liverpool keep on winning.

The way they started this game was frightening and although Chelsea tested them, perhaps more than any team has done, they were always in it.

Diaz wasn't on the pitch when the FA Cup was won, but he typified their energy and quality. It was his attacking intent which made Liverpool dangerous, especially in the early stages when he was clean through but saw Mendy get something on his shot - and Trevoh Chalabah clear off the line.

But Chelsea survived Liverpool's frenetic early attacks and almost went ahead after 34 minutes when Christian Pulisic's effort went only narrowly wide.

Salah's departure with a groin injury after 33 minutes is a nagging worry with such a big end to the season ahead; but the Egyptian was replaced by Diogo Jota and Liverpool adjusted, even if they had to survive a strong start to the second half from Chelsea Pulisic had a shot well saved and then Marcos Alonso's wide free-kick struck the crossbar with Alisson beaten. But Liverpool ended strongly, hitting the woodwork since in 63 seconds right at the death. Firstly through Diaz and then through Robertson, who crashed an effort against the post from substitute James Milner's fine cross.

Extra time was less frenetic, although Chelsea had two penalty shouts from Hakim Zyech and probably edged it. That says a lot about Thomas Tuchel's men who have been through so much this season, both on and off the pitch. But the Blues still became the first cub to lose three FA Cup Finals in a row when they succumbed in the shoot out.

Even Klopp felt sorry for Chelsea, saying: "I really feel for Chelsea – for the second time, 120 minutes and you get nothing, that’s too hard."

But you get the feeling they will survive.

Chelsea host Leicester on Thursday determined to seal a Champions League place, which is vital for their summer transfer plans, and Tuchel, who has been assured his part of the new owner's long-term plans, remained upbeat.

He said: "There are no regrets, I told the team that I'm proud. We've now played 240 minutes of cup final football against one of the best attacking teams in the world and with no goals conceded. We created chances too.

"We've proved that we can produce peak performances to compete with them. The difference is that Liverpool can produce it more often, this is where the gap is.

"But we do have the mentality to win trophies. Someone was trying to tell me this was a trophyless season. But we won the European Super Cup and the World Club Cup, so I'll take that.

"We did everything to win the two finals against Liverpool as well."

As for Liverpool, without Salah, Fabinho and possibly van Dijk, they must now come down from a high and keep the quadruple alive by winning at Southampton on Tuesday and then against Wolves at Anfield the following Sunday, before they even start to think about Real Madrid.

It's a schedule that no other team could cope with. But this FA Cup triumph shows the desire, energy and mentality is there to do it.

Chelsea: Mendy 9, Chalobah 6 (Azpilicueta 105; 6), Silva 7, Rudiger 7, James 6, Kovacic 6 (Kante 66; 7), Jorginho 6, Alonso 6, Mount 7, Lukaku 6 (Ziyech 85; 6), Pulisic 7 (Loftus Cheeck 105; 6; Barkley 119)

Unused subs: Arrizabalaga; Werner, Saul, Sarr.

Liverpool: Alisson 8, Alexander-Arnold 7, Konate 6, Van Dijk 8 (Matip 90), Robertson 7 (Tsimikas 111; 6), Henderson 7, Thiago 7, Keita 6 (Milner 74; 7), Diaz 9 (Firmino 98; 6), Salah 6 (Jota 33; 6), Mane 7.

Unused subs: Kelleher, Jones, Origi

Referee: Craig Pawson Attendance: 84897