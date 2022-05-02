Kenny's assistant Eustace linked with Championship hotseats 

Stephen Kenny’s new assistant John Eustace is being linked with a couple of Championship managerial vacancies.

QPR – the club he’s on the backroom staff at since 2018 – are on the lookout for the new boss after confirming the departure of Mark Warburton after last weekend’s final game against Swansea City.

Eustace has been mentioned as a potential successor and his current boss feels he’s capable of making the step-up.

Eustace almost accepted the Swansea City post last summer, only to back out at the last minute.

“I’m never going to speak for John but, in terms of my opinion of him, he is outstanding,” said Warburton.

“John, Neil Banfield and I work very well together every day, be it the training, schedule or game preparation.

“John was a player at Watford when I was Academy manager there. I could see then his passion for the game and desire to push on. I’m no doubt that John has an outstanding future in the game.

“When the time is right for John to do what he wants to do, I won’t stand in my way.”

Another club QPR will be operating alongside next season the Championship is Watford.

Their relegation was confirmed by Saturday’s home defeat to Burnley and they are expected to seek a young coach to introduce a new culture throughout the club. Former player Eustace, at 42, fits the criteria and is reportedly foremost in their list of targets.

Ireland boss Kenny only recruited the Englishman in March to succeed Anthony Barry to work in tandem with himself and Keith Andrews.

He was on the bench for the friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania, warm-up matches for the Uefa Nations League campaign kicking off away to Armenia on June 4.

Should Eustace accept a standalone position, he won’t be able to divide his time into a job-sharing arrangement, leaving Kenny with another gap on his staff to fill.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley is understood to be attracting interest from League One outfit Lincoln City. They are in the market for a new boss following the departure of Mike Appleton, with the club finishing 17th in the campaign that concluded on Saturday. Former Dundalk manager Ian Foster, currently head coach of England’s U19s, is favourite with the bookies.