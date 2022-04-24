Keith Long says Bohs will need to improve their squad

Keith Long admits Bohemians will have to improve their squad during the transfer window to recover from a sluggish start to the season.

Friday’s 3-1 home defeat to champions Shamrock Rovers leaves Bohs in sixth place, 12 points off leaders Derry City with a third of the campaign gone.

After finishing second in 2020, reaching the third qualifying round of the Europa League and FAI Cup final last season, hope existed that the Gypsies would remain within sight of the pacesetters.

They possess the financial firepower to stay among the challengers too, having grossed €800,000 in prize money, plus three sell-outs at a restricted Aviva Stadium, from their European run, along with the €1.2m cut of former player Matt Doherty’s €15m transfer from Wolves to Tottenham Hotspur.

Winning just three of their opening 12 games has caused some disgruntlement around Dalymount Park, though not necessarily after Friday’s defeat, but Long stresses he needs reinforcements.

“A blind man can see that we have to strengthen,” confessed Long, who signed a four-year contract extension in 2020.

“It’s quite evident in our performances so far that certain areas need to be strengthened.

“Recruitment is key to everything. That’s my responsibility and it’s tough. The better players you have working with you the better performances you can put in.”

Sourcing recruits from outside of Ireland, due to various factors such as the majority of leagues finishing soon, is the realistic route.

“There's not enough high-quality players around the league,” he notes. “Having a settled squad gives (Shamrock Rovers) the stability and quality they have. They only need to add one or two whereas we’ve to replace six or seven.

“Dundalk, St Patrick’s Athletic and us have brought in players on loan - unknowns to a certain extent from U23s football.

“There’s a number of players who were under contract in January that are out of contract in the summer. Getting their fitness levels up to speed will take a month, so getting business done a bit earlier in the season means you’re working with players for longer.”