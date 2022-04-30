Juan Mata: Manchester United have exciting future under Erik ten Hag

Juan Mata: Manchester United have exciting future under Erik ten Hag

Juan Mata, pictured, has tipped Erik ten Hag for success at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 12:12
Peter Williams

Juan Mata has tipped Manchester United for an “exciting future” under new boss Erik ten Hag.

The 34-year-old also appreciates United fans’ frustration over a difficult campaign, where interim manager Ralf Rangnick looks set to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Ajax manager Ten Hag will trade Amsterdam for Manchester in the summer, as the Old Trafford club seek their latest overhaul in a long quest to return to the game’s summit.

Mata might not be on hand next term given his contract expires this summer, but the ex-Chelsea star has backed Ten Hag to turn the club around.

“I understand the fans’ frustration after this season because I would also be frustrated too,” Mata told United’s official club website.

“But I also think there is an an exciting future ahead, with a new era, with a new manager.

“Hopefully it is going to be a big change in terms of results and fans will be happy.”

United host Brentford on Monday, with a top-four finish and Champions League qualification already appearing beyond Rangnick.

Mata challenged United’s players to deliver the correct attitude and application from now until the end of the campaign, no matter what else happens.

Erik Ten Hag, pictured, has been backed for success at Manchester United (Tess Derry/PA)

“Like in every other game but of course playing at home is always special,” Juan replied when asked how United would approach the game,” said Mata.

“Whenever you step onto that pitch it’s always special. Hopefully we can have a good game, we can end this season at home on a positive note because that’s what the fans deserve.

“Every single game that you play for this club you can play better or worse, you can have better or worse results but as a fan the thing I would like to see is players giving everything and fighting together and representing the club the best we can.

“That’s what we have to do unfortunately in the next [three] games because there are no more.

“Like I say, it is a question of pride and giving to the club what it deserves from us.”

More in this section

Chelsea v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Virgil Van Dijk: My top five Premier League centre-backs
England v Ivory Coast - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium England boss Gareth Southgate admits recent fan behaviour is a concern
Republic of Ireland v England - Three International Friendly Aiden McGeady: Choosing Ireland over Scotland & the consequences of the decision 
Man UtdPlace: UK
<p>Manchester City players on stage during the Premier League trophy parade in Manchester. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.</p>

The Irishman working with Pep to lead Manchester City to glory

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up