Jesse Lingard's brother blasts 'classless' Man Utd for farewell snub

Jesse Lingard’s brother has launched a withering attack on Manchester United, labelling the Old Trafford club "classless” for their failure to properly recognise the England midfielder on what was likely to be h9is final home game Monday night.

The player's brother Louie Scott took to Instagram after the 3-0 win over Brentford and said the Old Trafford giants were now run by people “who don’t even know the offside trap”.

Lingard was an unused sub while the likes of Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Phil Jones, all on their way out of Man Utd, were given a rousing farewell. Lingard has made just four starts for United this season and was prevented from going to Newcastle on loan in January when he had six months left on his contract.

Man Utd manager Ralf Rangnick said after the Brentford game that Lingard had not trained much for “personal reasons” and that Sunday was his first session in the run up to the Brentford game. “He asked me to allow him some time at home,” Rangnick said.

The German said he wished he could have made more substitutes against Brentford in order to allow Lingard some time on the pitch.

“Tonight was one of those I would have loved to have five subs,” he said.

Instagram post Jesse Lingaard

Lingard, who made a significant impression at West ham last season when on loan in east London, is desperate to reignite his career with the likes of AC Milan and Juventus understood to be interested in signing him.

It would also be a surprise if other Premier League clubs, including the Hammers, wouldn't be keen to take Lingaard on a free transfer this summer.

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes revealed last week that Lingard had told him United’s dressing room was a “disaster”.