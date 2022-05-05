Ireland's Nathan Collins nominated for Premier League player of the Month

Ireland international Nathan Collins has been nominated for April’s Premier League Player of the Month award alongside the likes of De Bruyne, Ronaldo, and Thiago
Burnley's Nathan Collins has been nominated for April's Premier League Player of the Month award. Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 12:48
TJ Galvin

Ireland international defender Nathan Collins has been nominated for April’s Premier League Player of the Month award.

The 21-year-old defender has been in impressive form for relegation-threatened Burnley of late. 

He has made six league starts for the Clarets during the period, scoring goals in wins over Everton and Southampton.

Burnley sacked manager Sean Dyche in mid-April, and since then have claimed ten points from a possible 12 under interim manager Mike Jackson.

They now have their destiny back in their own hands and have moved up to 16th in the table.

Collins was handed his first senior international start in March, earning man of the match in the 1-0 friendly win over Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium.

The Leixlip native is included in the eight-strong list alongside Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) and Leandro Trossard (Brighton).

