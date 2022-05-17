Ireland's Mark Sykes ready to step up to Championship level after Bristol move

Ireland squad member Mark Sykes has stepped up to the English Championship by agreeing a three-year contract with Bristol City.

The Belfast native last week became a free agent after rejecting the offer of remaining at League One Oxford United, where he’d completed the season with 40 appearances.

Sykes (24) received his first Republic call-up for the last friendlies in March without making his debut against either Belgium or Lithuania. In 2020, he’d opted to switch allegiances from Northern Ireland, whom he’d represented up to U21 level.

Bristol boss Nigel Pearson – assisted by former Ireland defender Curtis Fleming – is rebuilding his side following a disappointing 17th placed finish. Ireland winger Callum O’Dowda is one of several players being released or sold.

Sykes said: “I've always wanted to play in the Championship and the manager was honest with me. He told me he would give me a chance here at the club so hopefully things keep moving in the right direction.

"I've only been at two clubs so I don't have vast experience at training grounds but from what I can see here it's unbelievable. It's top-class, no complaints."

The midfielder was entitled to speak with suitors and, following fruitful talks with Pearson, he passed a medical on Monday.

He becomes the first Irish player to secure a transfer in the summer window but plenty more will be on the move, some by choice and others surplus to requirements.