Ireland's clash with Ukraine looks set for the Polish city of Lodz

Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov is set to have his wish granted to have their Uefa Nations League game against Ireland on Tuesday, June 14 being staged in Łódź (Lodz)
Ireland's clash with Ukraine looks set for the Polish city of Lodz

Ukraine's head coach Oleksandr Petrakov (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 16:48
John Fallon

Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov is set to have his wish granted to have their Uefa Nations League game against Ireland on Tuesday, June 14 being staged in Łódź (Lodz).

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means their home games must be switched and once neighbouring Poland was selected, Petrakov requested the city of his greatest triumph – the U20 World Cup.

Several of the squad that prevailed almost three years ago in Lodz have joined Petrakov since he was promoted to the senior post last August and their immediate priority is their delayed World Cup playoff semi-final on June 1 against Scotland, another of Ireland’s Nations League opponents. 

Their home-based players have already assembled in preparation for the hectic June window in Brdo, Slovenia, with bigger names such as Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City), Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) and Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) linking up in a fortnight.

Official confirmation of the venue Ukraine will use for the Nations League matches against Armenia on June 11 and Ireland three days later is imminent but the city located in central Poland, a two-hour drive from the capital of Warsaw, is being lined up.

While Petrakov’s crowning glory of the final win over South Korea took place at the Widzew venue, the newly-constructed 18,000-seater ŁKS stadium nearby will be the base for these pair of internationals.

“I asked to play in Łódź, because the final of the U20 World Cup was held there,” the Ukraine boss told sport.onet.pl. “I also wanted the stadium not to be too big and I was told about the new venue.” 

His positive tone was reaffirmed by comments from Adam Kaźmierczak. He is the Polish FA’s vice-president and football chief for the Lodz region.

“It looks like these matches will be played in Łódź," Kaźmierczak added.

"We have a new stadium which we want to show to Europe. There are still a few elements to be agreed, there are some problems with hotel availability, but we should deal with it."

Demand for tickets will be high given the sizeable portion of Ukrainians that have fled over the border since the outbreak of war in March. The away allocation should cater for the Irish interest.

Ryanair fly direct to Lodz weekly on Saturdays and Wednesdays, making the latter the return route of choice the day after the game. Prices for that plane ticket have rocketed ten-fold today since news of the looming announcement but only to €142.

The fixture will be Ireland’s last of a four-game window. They first travel to Yerevan for the Saturday, June 4 meeting with the group’s bottom seeds Armenia, followed by a double-header against the top two in the space of four days, Ukraine on Wednesday, June 8 and Scotland on Saturday, June 11.

More in this section

Manchester City Premier League Trophy Parade The Irishman working with Pep to lead Manchester City to glory
Chelsea v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Virgil Van Dijk: My top five Premier League centre-backs
England v Ivory Coast - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium England boss Gareth Southgate admits recent fan behaviour is a concern
Todd Boehly’s proposed takeover of Chelsea has been approved by the Premier League board (Adam Davy/PA)

Premier League approves Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up