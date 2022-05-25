Ian Ryan rejects the chance to take over at Waterford

Ian Ryan has rejected the chance to take over at Waterford, confirming his decision to stay at fellow First Division club Wexford.

The Dubliner looked set to switch between clubs in the south-east when Waterford made an official approach to open negotiations but the search by the Blues for a permanent boss must continue.

Caretaker duo David Breen and Gary Hunt have overseen five straight victories since stepping in to succeed their sacked boss Ian Morris and will remain in charge for Friday’s visit of Treaty United to the RSC.

“While flattered by the interest, I am enjoying my time at Wexford and enjoy the full support from everyone at the club, and I am determined to reward their faith in me by seeing this project through to its conclusion” Ryan said on Wednesday morning.

Wexford, who handed Ryan his first senior job 12 months ago on a two-and-a-half year contract, were delighted with the loyalty displayed.

“Wexford are delighted to confirm that despite media speculation and interest from another club, manager Ian Ryan has reaffirmed his commitment to the club,” they said in their statement.

“Wexford gave Ian his first League of Ireland team manager role in May 2021 and he is contracted to the club until the end of the 2023 season. Having taken us from the bottom of the table we are now genuine play-off contenders with a strong squad built and developed by Ian.

“Wexford FC greatly appreciates the loyalty shown by Ian, a quality that is not always evident in the game these days. We look forward to (seeing) where our manager and this squad can take us in the near future.”

Waterford’s recruitment process is being led by Tobias Phoenix, formerly of Macclesfield Town and Bolton Wanderers. He has been spending time around the club, including matchdays, assisting the temporary duo of Hunt and Breen.