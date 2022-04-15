Hoban helps Dundalk survive late scare to move up to third

Dundalk 2 Sligo Rovers 1

It was a very Good Friday for Dundalk as first half goals from Patrick Hoban and Daniel Kelly saw them move up to third place in the table with just their third win of the season against Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park last night.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side had to overcome a late scare when Max Mata pulled a goal back from Paddy Kirk’s long throw with three minutes to go but were full value for their win in the end.

The result piles the pressure on Liam Buckley’s side who are now without a win in their last five matches.

It was nevertheless a costly victory for the Louth men with both Robbie Benson and Dan Williams limping off with injuries that threaten to rule them out of Easter Monday’s trip to face Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

The home side made the breakthrough on 34 minutes with Hoban tapping home at the back post after Ed McGinty could only flap at Steven Bradley’s cross from the right.

They then doubled their advantage two minutes before the break when Kelly slotted past McGinty from Bradley’s through ball to make it 2-0 at the break.

McGinty made a series of fine saves in the second half to keep the visitors in it and they set up a nervous finish when Mata flicked Kirk’s long throw to the top right hand corner on 87 minutes but their best chance at a leveller was blazed over by Kirk in stoppage time as they slumped to their third defeat in their last four matches.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari, Connolly, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett (Bone 81), Williams (Doyle 60), Benson (Adams 20); Bradley, Hoban, Kelly (Martin 81).

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Pijnaker, Buckley, Kirk; McDonnell, Bolger (Morahan HT); O’Sullivan (Byrne 79), Mata, Fitzgerald; Keena (Cawley HT).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).