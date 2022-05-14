Higgins adamant Derry City are going 'in the right direction'

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins is even more convinced they can break the League of Ireland stranglehold of Shamrock Rovers following Friday’s game at Tallaght.

The Candystripes dominated the back-to-back champions, only to concede a late winner against the run of play by Danny Mandroiu.

Higgins admits he’ll strengthen in the July transfer window as billionaire Chairman Philip O’Doherty continues to back their quest to reclaim the title they last won 25 years ago.

Leaders Rovers now hold a four-point advantage over Derry with 20 games of the campaign remaining.

“We know that people want things yesterday but ultimately that’s not how it works,” said Higgins, who 13 months ago was handed his first managerial role with his hometown club.

“To be fair, Stephen Bradley has been managing Rovers for almost six years and done an outstanding job. He’s built his squad over a period of time.

“I’ve no doubt and I’m actually very, very clear in my mind on how we want to move forward. We know that we’re going to be an outstanding team.

“If we keep playing like we’re playing and add that wee bit of ruthlessness that we showed at Inchicore against St Patrick’s Athletic recently, we’ll be a very, very good team.

“We want to get there quickly. If we have to bring in one or two players in the summer, we’ll do that. But we won’t be rash or reckless. It has to fit the profile of what we’re looking for, which is young, hungry players.

“I know we brought Shane McEleney who is 31, Patrick McEleney 29 and Michael Duffy at 27 back to the club but that’s because they’re from Derry and it means something to them. The type of players we’re looking to bring in from outside Derry will be younger because we want to build something over a period of time.

“It’s clear from Friday night that we’re going in the right direction.