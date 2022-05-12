Hapless Holding hands Spurs initiative on Conte's glory, glory night

TOTTENHAM 3-0 ARSENAL

ANTONIO CONTE had warned Mikel Arteta about Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane being up for a fight, but 10-man Arsenal clearly were not listening. The Tottenham manager's dynamic strike duo made fools of their local rivals with the goals that keep their Champions League dream alive.

Two games to go now and only one point in it. Two wins for Arsenal and fourth is theirs, but they face arguably the tougher fixtures and the emphatic nature of this defeat could have a lasting negative impact.

Tottenham host battered Burnley on Saturday on a euphoric high after this glory, glory night. Two days later and Arsenal go to rejuvenated Newcastle without a single fit central defender. Stand in centre back Rob Holding was sent off last night so is suspended and Gabriel went off with a nasty looking hamstring injury while England international looked on from the bench nursing a hamstring problem of his own.

They were beaten by three goals but it could have been more. There were some debatable refereeing decisions, as one would expect in such a high-octane atmosphere and a match that meant so much, but ultimately the best team won.

Tottenham sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo when they suffered a similar humiliation away to Arsenal in September and while there is no such fear for Arteta, the transformation under Conte is beyond compare. The Italian stood and applauded all corners of the ground as his name rang out in the closing stages. The man of few emotions looked genuinely touched. Maybe he will stay next season after all.

Rarely has there been such a loud crowd at the pristine new Tottenham ground. But this was different. This was the first time they had hosted Arsenal with a full stadium following the end of Covid restrictions. Forget the chance of a top four spot, this was all about local pride and that is impossible to put a price on.

Spurs FA Cup winning legend Gary Mabbutt spoke ahead of the match how the club's supporters would forgive a bad season so long as they beat Arsenal. And the home fans did their bit for the cause by turning their little corner of north London into a cauldron of hate for the visiting enemy.

At times it looked as if the hype might have unsettled their own players, though as Son received a lengthy talking to for an unnecessary tussle with defender Holding. Left back Ben Davies was then cautioned for petulant trip of Bukayo Saka and Conte was also booked for running down the sideline to protest with referee Tierney.

Sadly, for some of us, they still chant the Y word louder than any other.

Off you go: Arsenal's Rob Holding (centre) leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

But they were soon belting out 'He's one of our own' as Kane scored an almost guaranteed opening goal. Son won the 22nd minute penalty as he collapsed under the pressure of an aerial challenge from Cedric that received little reviewing by the VAR. Kane duly sent Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way to score his 12th goal in 17 games against the club he started out at as a boy.

Now they really settled and Arsenal really wobbled. Holding received the first of his yellow cards for a foul on Son. Their match-up was warming up nicely. Few players can get under the skin of opponents like the wily Korean, but Holding is experienced enough to know not to bite. Instead, he used his shoulder to block off another Son run and Tierney did not hesitate to show a second yell and a red card.

Without the benefit of forensic television analysis it would be fair to see the penalty as soft and the red card harsh. And that was the view of a former Tottenham player and manager I spoke to in the press box at half-time. We also agreed Holding was foolish and naïve to risk his luck and that the merits of the referee's decision are more for the rival fans to debate in the pubs, cafes and at work today.

Whatever the wisdom of Tierney's decisions, there was only one team in it now and Tottenham were two ahead just five minutes later, before a shell-shocked Arteta was able to reorganise his defence. Granit Xhaka dropped into a three-man defence and it was no surprise the goal came from a cross.

For only the second time this season – the first was against Leeds on Sunday – they conceded from a corner as Rodrigo Bentancur flicked on and Kane stooped to head the bouncing ball over the line from a yard out.

Punch-drunk Arsenal were hanging on now and happy to survive until half-time without conceding a third. That humiliation came just two minutes into the second half. Kane cleverly rolled Gabriel's challenge from behind and the ball broke for Son to side foot home before sliding into a delirious celebration behind the goal.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris 7, Sanchez 5, Dier 6, Davies 6 (Rodon 82), Emerson 6, Bentancur 7, Hojbjerg 6, Sessegnon 7, Kulusevski 7 (Moiuyra 72), Son 7 (Bergwijn 72), Kane 7. Subs: Winks, Rodon, Gollini, White, Scarlett, Devine, Matthew Craig.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 5, Cedric 4, Holding 4, Gabriel 5 (Tavares 76), Tomiyasu 6, Elneny 6, Xhaka 5, Saka 5, Odegaard 6, Martinelli 6 (Smith Rowe 64), Nketiah 6 (Lacazette 73). Subs: Leno, White, Pepe, Sambi Lokonga, Swanson, Patino.

Ref: Paul Tierney 5