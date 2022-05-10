Guardiola cannot talk about Haaland move until ‘completely done’

Pep Guardiola has appeared to confirm Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland
Pep Guardiola has appeared to confirm Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Reports on Monday suggested the Norway striker has already undergone a medical after agreeing personal terms with the Premier League champions.

The club have not officially commented but manager Guardiola did not deny the transfer was close when speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.

He said: “Everybody knows the situation. I shouldn’t talk because I don’t like to talk about the future or next season. Borussia Dortmund and Man City told me I’m not allowed to say anything until it’s completely done.”

