Guardiola cannot talk about Haaland move until ‘completely done’

Pep Guardiola has appeared to confirm Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
Reports on Monday suggested the Norway striker has already undergone a medical after agreeing personal terms with the Premier League champions.
The club have not officially commented but manager Guardiola did not deny the transfer was close when speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.
He said: “Everybody knows the situation. I shouldn’t talk because I don’t like to talk about the future or next season. Borussia Dortmund and Man City told me I’m not allowed to say anything until it’s completely done.”