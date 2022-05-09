Graham Burke hat-trick sees Shamrock Rovers go top

Shamrock Rovers 3 Sligo Rovers 1

Substitute Graham Burke scored a hat-trick inside 15 minutes as Shamrock Rovers came alive in the second half to put Sligo Rovers to the sword at Tallaght Stadium.

Their eighth win in an 11-match unbeaten run, coupled with St Patrick’s Athletic holding Derry City to a 0–0 draw, moves the champions back top of the table for the first time in two months, a point ahead of Derry who visit Dublin 24 on Friday.

Clearly mindful of that top-two clash, Rovers made seven changes from Friday’s pedestrian 3-1 win over Finn Harps.

But it was Sligo, featuring six changes from their tame defeat at Shelbourne the same night, who started positively, carving the first opening on nine minutes.

Robbie McCourt cleverly nutmegged Sean Hoare on the left to whip a low cross to the back post where Rovers' defender Sean Kavanagh did well to nick the ball off the toe of Max Mata to concede the first corner of the game.

The visitors remained the better side as Rovers lacked cohesion in labouring to trouble the well-marshalled Sligo rearguard.

Aidomo Emakhu looked in on goal from Jack Byrne’s sublime ball on 35 minutes. A poor first touch allowed Nando Pijanker to clear as the disjointed home side failed to trouble Richard Brush throughout the first half.

Unsurprisingly, Hoops' head coach Stephen Bradley rang the changes for the second half with Chris McCann, Andy Lyons, Rory Gaffney and Burke replacing Gary O’Neill, Neil Farrugia, Aaron Greene and Emakhu.

It had an almost immediate effect as Rovers forced two early corners as they put the Sligo defence under pressure for the first time in the game.

And they were ahead on 54 minutes.

Sligo defender Colm Horgan’s misplaced pass was intercepted by Lyons. He fed Byrne to find Burke who drove home off his weaker right foot.

Sligo were exposed again within two minutes. Gaffney outmuscled Pijnaker on the right to turn and pick out Burke in acres of space.

The ex-Ireland international strode forward to confidently drill a shot past Brush from the edge of the area.

The hat-trick arrived on 69 minutes. Lyons was again involved setting up Burke in a pocket of space to rifle the pick of his treble to the corner of the net from outside the box to make it seven goals for the season.

Substitute Aidan Keena smashed home a fine consolation goal for Sligo with eight minutes to play.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, Lopes, Kavanagh; Cotter, O’Neill (Burke, h-t), Byrne (Towell, 75), Watts, Farrugia (McCann, h-t); Greene (Gaffney, h-t), Emakhu (Lyons, h-t).

Sligo Rovers: Brush; Buckley, Pijnaker, McCourt; Horgan (O’Sullivan, 80), Bolger, Keogh (Fitzgerald, 62), McDonnell (Morahan, 82), Banks; Mata (Heaney, 62), Hamilton (Keena, 62).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).