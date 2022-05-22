Giroud brace sparks title delirium for AC Milan

AC Milan staved off the challenge of neighbours Inter to clinch their first Italian Serie A title in 11 years
AC Milan's French forward Olivier Giroud celebrates after AC Milan won the Italian Serie A football match between Sassuolo and AC Milan, securing the "Scudetto" championship on May 22, 2022 at the Mapei - Citta del Tricolore stadium in Sassuolo. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 19:28
Peter Hall

AC Milan clinched their first Italian Serie A title in 11 years after earning a 3-0 final-day victory at Sassuolo on Sunday, with a double from Olivier Giroud and one from Franck Kessie sealing the Scudetto in style.

Stefano Pioli's side came into the final round of fixtures knowing a point would be enough for them to finish top ahead of rivals Inter Milan, but after Giroud squeezed the ball home in the 17th minute, a 19th Serie A title never looked in doubt.

Frenchman Giroud stabbed home a second in the 32nd minute after further fine work from Rafael Leao to put Pioli's men on course for the trophy, without needing to be concerned with how Inter were getting on back at their shared San Siro stadium.

There was no relenting from Milan as Kessie slotted home a third four minutes later to effectively put the game, and title race, to bed before halftime.

After the break, it was party time in Emilia-Romagna, with thousands of Milan fans, who had clearly purchased tickets among the home supporters, celebrating throughout the half as their side never looked in any danger of being pegged back.

The final whistle was greeted with wild scenes of celebration from the club who have waited far too long for a Scudetto for a side of their grandeur, as they finished two points above Inter, whose home win over Sampdoria was in vain.

