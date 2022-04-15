Gaffney eventually provides fireworks as Shams move back in sight of summit

Shamrock Rovers 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Shamrock Rovers moved back within three points of league leaders Derry City as Rory Gaffney’s second-half header proved the difference at Tallaght Stadium.

The striker showed a killer instinct to nod home Danny Mandroiu’s cross at the back post six minutes after the restart.

It was the moment of quality the game needed as a sold-out crowd of 7,424 were forced to make their own entertainment during a tense first half.

The visitors, who won 1-0 when the sides met in Inchicore earlier this season, had the better of an uneventful opening period.

A light show from both sets of fans - who sold out the ground for the second time this season - set up a raucous atmosphere ahead of kick out.

Every loose touch, crunching tackle and moment of danger was loudly cheers during the opening minutes but the action was slow to follow on the park.

The best either side could muster in the opening stages saw Darragh Burns pick out the run of Eoin Doyle but, against his former club, he couldn’t steer goalwards.

Billy King’s shot on the half-hour mark was the first clear chance for either side, Alan Mannus pushing the ball to Doyle, who couldn’t force it home.

Rovers’ first chance arrived moments later as the evasive Gaffney found space on the endline and managed to turn the ball goalwards, Joseph Anang saving easily.

Mandroiu had a half-hearted penalty appeal shortly afterwards as he tangled with James Abankwah, who was then booked for reacting to provocation from Gary O’Neill.

If the first half never really got going, it wouldn’t take long for Rovers to take the lead when the sides returned.

Mandroiu found room on the edge of the box and clipped in a cross for Gaffney, who had peeled off Joe Redmond to nod past a helpless Anang.

The home side continued to push forward and Jack Byrne found space to shoot 20 yards out, forcing Anang to get down and claw away from goal.

From the resulting set-piece, delivered by Byrne, Lee Grace rose highest to nod goalwards, but he could only glance the ball past the far post.

Saints went for it late on as Mark Doyle, Ronan Coughlan and Tunde Owolabi were thrown on to make what was at one-point a five man forward line.

That lack of shape played into Rovers’ hands, however, as the Athletic never seriously threatened again and the home side played it out on their own terms.

With Derry City falling to a surprise defeat at home to Shelbourne, the champions move back within three points of the summit.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn, Gary O’Neill, Richie Towell, Sean Kavanagh; Jack Byrne, Danny Mandroiu, Rory Gaffney.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; James Abankwah, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Anto Breslin; Adam O’Reilly, Jay McClelland, Chris Forrester; Darragh Burns, Billy King, Eoin Doyle.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.