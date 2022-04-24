Gabriel Jesus focused on the here and now despite transfer speculation

Neither Pep Guardiola nor the man himself could offer a definitive answer as to whether Gabriel Jesus will still be with Manchester City next season but if this was a farewell to the club, or an audition for others, it was an impressive performance.

The Brazilian forward scored four, and assisted on Rodri’s fifth, as City continued the relentless blinking contest at the top of the Premier League table with Liverpool.

It was a tantalising reminder of why Guardiola brought the 25-year-old to the Etihad nearly six years, with the intention of grooming him to eventually replace club legend Sergio Aguero.

After a promising start, that particular ship sailed - in large part through injuries and some long periods of lacklustre form - although, in recent months, Jesus has re-invented himself as a dangerous winger; the position from which he wreaked havoc against Watford.

Still, with Erling Haaland possibly arriving at the Etihad in the summer and with all sorts of challenges to Jesus in his hopes of finding regular football on the wing, his future remains in doubt.

The Brazil international has one year remaining on his contract without any current indication that he will sign a new deal, meaning that if City are to land a fee for a player who cost them £27 million, they will have to sell him this summer.

Guardiola admitted afterwards that he does not know what will happen, and Jesus’s departure in search of more minutes is a possibility.

The City manager, whose team faces a Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid tomorrow (TUES) also added, not unreasonably, that his only concerns currently are the last handful of games of this campaign.

It was a mood of non-communication shared by the man himself.

“I think it's not time to think about this,” said Jesus. “I think you expect me to say this, but it's true, it is, this is no time to think about this.

“Now is the best moment of the season. I want to enjoy, to keep focused on my team, with my teammates to fight for the Premier League. I won it with my teammates three times.

“And I know, I knew, how that feels and I want to have that feeling again, and then of course, we have the tough, tough game on Tuesday against Real Madrid, and that is my focus.

“It’s not just me, it’s the players if you ask for the players about playing, everyone's going to say, I want to play and the season that I arrived here I played a lot I think.

“I know what I expect of course but I know we have a very good players who can play every game as well and sometimes it’s not just me. It’s Riyad (Mahrez), sometimes Raz (Raheem Sterling), sometimes (Jack) Grealish and he arrives now and sees how it is here.

“And then we have a lot of good strikers, wingers and forwards. So yeah, everyone wants to play. That's the challenge. You have to keep focused on the game. And then when you get the opportunity, you try to do your best.”

Arsenal are just one Premier League club reportedly interested in Jesus, who has lost his place in his national team of late and, with a World Cup looming in November, the Brazilian knows he may need a spectacular autumn of domestic football to guarantee his place in Qatar.

“Yes, sure,” he said. “I had a very good moment in the beginning with the national team and then I dropped a little bit and I came back in the Copa America and then I dropped again.

“So yeah, I tried to do my best. You know sometimes I think my power is like...fight, run, fight. I know I have a quality I can play in the front, I can play winger, but I know the difference between the Gabriel of this afternoon and the games in which I don’t score is when I don't arrive in the box.

“I know when I arrive in the box I have more chances to score goals to help with the goals. So that's the challenge for me.”

This week, the challenge is also for Jesus to keep his place for tomorrow’s line-up against Real.

Guardiola still has problems in defence; with Kyle Walker and John Stones doubts for the first leg and Joao Cancelo suspended. Up front, however, the manager has his usual embarrassment of riches to select from.

In the case for Jesus, there is not only this Watford performance, and the fact he started and scored in the recent, vital draw with Liverpool, but also his performance, and goals, in both legs when City beat Real in the last 16 of the 2020 Champions League.

“I am happy because I have the confidence not just from the manager, but also from the players,” he said. “It's not news for me or for the players.

“When I start or Riyad starts, Raz, Phil (Foden), Grealish, Bernardo, (Ilkay) Gundogan, we try our best. Everyone has the experience.

“So I'm still young, but I think in the last five or six years I have played a little bit tough and big games so I know I can play but sometimes the manager tries another player and I try to focus when I get the chance.”