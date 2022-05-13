Four star Galway ease past Wexford to keep up pressure

Wexford FC 0 Galway Utd 4

Three first half goals helped Galway Utd maintain the pressure on leaders Cork City as they comfortably saw off a disappointing Wexford FC in this at Ferrycarrig Park. Galway started impressively and were two up inside the opening thirteen minutes as they took full advantage of some poor defending from the home side.

After Jack Doherty had shot straight at keeper Conor Kearns it was the visitors who broke the deadlock as early as the fifth minute coming after David Hurley had headed over from an excellent Gary Boylan cross.

The goal arrived after keeper Alex Moody had turned a fine Conor McCormack effort around the post for a corner. From McCormack's resulting kick Killian Brouder rose unchallenged to powerfully head home to the top right corner of the net.

Galway did not have to wait long to go two up, the second goal arriving after just thirteen minutes. Stephen Walsh, having gained possession just inside the area, shot low to the net past a helpless Moody in the home goal.

Wexford were being outplayed in midfield and with the defence in disarray it was Walsh who added his second and his side's third heading home from a corner after twenty-nine minutes leaving it 0-3 at the interval.

Galway's dominance was to continue through the second period after they had withstood the early home side surge who failed to get a single direct shot on goal through the entire ninety minutes.

The first half trend was to continue for the remainder of the game, but the visitors had to wait until the seventieth minute to extend their lead through David Hurley's well struck penalty.

Galway's dominance made this into a disappointingly one-sided game.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody, Adam Wells, Conor Crowley (Jordan Tallon 58,) , Jack Doherty, Mitchel Byrne (len O'Sullivan 58) Harry Groome, Aidan Friel Conor Barry ( Luke Scanlon 58)Joe Manley, Aaron Dobbs, Luka Lovic.

Galway Utd: Conor Kearns, Stephen Walsh Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, Gary Boylan, David Hurley, Wilson Waweru (Jordan Adeymo 60) Conor McCormack, Ed McCarthy (Wilson Waweru), Alex Murphy, Max Hemmings.

Referee: Eoin O'Shea.