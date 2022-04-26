Former Limerick FC Goalkeeper Freddy Hall passes away aged 37

Former Limerick goalkeeper Freddy Hal has tragically died in a car crash in his native Bermuda aged 37
Former Limerick FC Goalkeeper Freddy Hall passes away aged 37

Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 15:53
John Fallon

Former Limerick goalkeeper Freddy Hal has tragically died in a car crash in his native Bermuda aged 37.

A popular member of the Limerick side that won the 2016 First Division, he left by mutual consent in February 2018.

The Bermuda international, who also had spells at Northampton Town and Toronto FC, won 10 caps.

"It was with great sadness that we learned this morning of the untimely death of Freddy Hall who served the club with distinction during his time here," Limerick FC tweeted.

"The club extends its sincere condolences to Freddy's family at his tragic passing."

His former goalkeeping colleague at Limerick, Brendan Clarke, said in his message of condolence: “Rest easy big man. A hell of a competitor and a brilliant person. Horrific news to try and comprehend. Thoughts are very much with the Hall family at this awful time. RIP Freddy.”

More in this section

Chelsea v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Virgil Van Dijk: My top five Premier League centre-backs
England v Ivory Coast - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium England boss Gareth Southgate admits recent fan behaviour is a concern
Republic of Ireland v England - Three International Friendly Aiden McGeady: Choosing Ireland over Scotland & the consequences of the decision 
<p>Manchester City players on stage during the Premier League trophy parade in Manchester. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.</p>

The Irishman working with Pep to lead Manchester City to glory

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up