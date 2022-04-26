Former Limerick FC Goalkeeper Freddy Hall passes away aged 37

Former Limerick goalkeeper Freddy Hal has tragically died in a car crash in his native Bermuda aged 37.

A popular member of the Limerick side that won the 2016 First Division, he left by mutual consent in February 2018.

The Bermuda international, who also had spells at Northampton Town and Toronto FC, won 10 caps.

"It was with great sadness that we learned this morning of the untimely death of Freddy Hall who served the club with distinction during his time here," Limerick FC tweeted.

"The club extends its sincere condolences to Freddy's family at his tragic passing."

His former goalkeeping colleague at Limerick, Brendan Clarke, said in his message of condolence: “Rest easy big man. A hell of a competitor and a brilliant person. Horrific news to try and comprehend. Thoughts are very much with the Hall family at this awful time. RIP Freddy.”