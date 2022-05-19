Football rumours: Divock Origi agrees to AC Milan move 

Divock Origi is poised to join Milan when his Liverpool deal expires this summer, according to the Guardian. They report that the forward has agreed the move and is waiting to have a medical and sign the contract.

England international Kalvin Phillips is being considered by Manchester City as a replacement for Fernandinho, 37, according to the Mirror. The 26-year-old Leeds midfielder, rated at £50million, is said to be regarded by Pep Guardiola as attainable this summer, with Brazil’s Fernandinho leaving the Etihad after nine years.