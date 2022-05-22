Five-star Spurs secure Champions League football

Norwich City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 5

Tottenham strolled to the victory that confirmed a Champions League return thanks to a victory at Norwich that was as simple as everyone - nervous Spurs fans excepted - had predicted.

First-half goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane washed away fears that Antonio Conte's side might do something 'Spursy' at Carrow Road, where Dean Smith's side demonstrated once again why it was already relegated.

Kulusevski added a cracker after the break before Heung-min Son scored goals number four and five to end up sharing the Golden Boot trophy with Liverpool's Mo Salah.

It all meant Arsenal's 5-1 thrashing of Everton back in London was an irrelevance. Conte and Co can now plan a summer preparing for the Champions League while the Gunners are busy once more on Thursday nights.

Tottenham were ninth when the Italian took over in November but the January arrivals of Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, both from Juventus, proved a masterstroke. The latter set up both goals before the break and the former might have claimed the matchball.

On a crazy day at both ends of the Premier League table Spurs provided plenty of quality and zero drama, which is just what Conte wanted.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul 6; Aarons 6, Hanley 6, Byram 5 (Zimmermann 36, 6), Giannoulis 5; Sorensen 6, Normann 6; Dowell 5 (Springett 61, 5), Lees-Melou 5 (Rupp 71, 4); Pukki 7.

Unused subs: Gunn, Placheta, Tzolis, Tomkinson, Gibbs, Rowe.

Tottenham (3-4-3): Lloris 6; Sanchez 7, Dier 7, Davies 7; Royal 6 (Bergwijn 73, 5), Bentancur 8 (Winls 73, 5), Hojbjerg 6, Sessegnon 6; Kulusevski 8 (Moura 68, 5), Kane 7, Son 6.

Unused subs: Gollini, Rodon, White, Scarlett, Devine, Craig.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh 6.