Fans betting against own team aroused suspicion in match-fixing investigation

This morning’s arrests by Gardaí of 10 men is the latest development in a League of Ireland match-fixing investigation that began in 2019.

The men, who are aged from their 20s to 60s, were arrested in raids in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

They are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud as part of Operation Brookweed, led by the Anti Bribery and Corruption Unit.

Three years ago, in September 2019, Limerick FC players had phones seized during a search undertaken by the Garda’s National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) at the Rathbane training ground.

Three months earlier, in June, players from the club were interviewed by FAI officials, assisted by a former Interpol official about a specific game, without any allegations being made.

The FAI at the time confirmed they had launched investigations into two of Limerick’s games, the First Division match at Shelbourne in April of that year, followed by the FAI Cup tie away to Sligo Rovers in August, which Limerick lost 6-2 after being in a two-goal lead.

Both probes were instigated following tip-offs from football’s European governing body Uefa.

“The investigation is along similar lines to the one currently underway into the Shelbourne v Limerick First Division fixture in April,” said the FAI in their September 2019 statement.

“We have acted on the back of the Uefa report into two Limerick games, against Shelbourne in April and Sligo Rovers last month.

“We are committed to a zero tolerance policy on match fixing in conjunction with Uefa. The FAI, as stated earlier, is also aware of a Garda investigation into match fixing.”

Detectives are examining a number of unusual betting patterns.

They include suspicions of fouls being deliberately committed leading to red cards or teams losing.

Wagers placed and won on teams being defeated by a precise number of goals, typically more than one, also form part of the case.

That a trend emerged of bets being laid by large numbers of home fans in a certain part of the country seeking an adverse outcome for their team also aroused attention.

The 10 men, who were brought to various garda stations for questioning, can be held for up to 24 hours.

“A lot of them are players, a significant number, and, as a result of a complaint gardaí got (in 2019) about match results and betting patterns, that investigation has been tipping away in the background and lots of work has been going on and it’s now culminated in ten arrests this morning,” said a reliable source.

“Up to eight arrests were in the Limerick area and one or two in the Dublin region, they were all male. It was initially reported to gardaí by the League of Ireland/FAI regarding concerns they had about unusual results and betting patterns, which got attention in 2019.

“Gardaí have done diligence on bank accounts and phone records and IT records which they recovered from the searches.” The garda source said the investigation focuses on "the whole integrity of the sport".

“Results of games effect placings in the League of Ireland table and it effects what clubs qualify for European competitions so, the ramifications are much bigger than a small group of people and what they are trying to do themselves - there is a much wider impact,” they said.

The FAI today said in a brief statement: "The FAI, in conjunction with UEFA, remains committed to a zero-tolerance policy on match fixing. As this is now a legal matter we will be making no further comment."

A garda spokesman stated: “As part of the planned operation in the Southern Region and Dublin Metropolitan Regions, ten males (aged in their early 20's to 60’s) have been arrested and a number of residential properties have been searched. The operation has been supported by resources attached to the Limerick and Cork City Divisions.

“This operation stems from an investigation carried out by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit in 2019 following reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).”

Detective superintendent Catharina Gunne of the GNECB said following the raids: "Match-fixing and corruption is a threat to all sports at all levels and undermines public confidence in the fairness of sport.

"It can allow organised crime to infiltrate sport in order to use it to make illicit gains or launder proceeds of crime."

Gardaí are appealing to those with any information in relation to match-fixing or sports corruption to contact them.

They can make a report in confidence to the anti-bribery and corruption confidential reporting line on 1800 40 60 80 or to their local garda station.