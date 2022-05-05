FAI hit Duff with three-match touchline ban

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff has been slapped with a three-match touchline ban by the FAI, starting with Friday’s visit of Sligo Rovers to Tolka Park.

The Ireland centurion incurred the first-ever red card of his senior career as player or coach against Dundalk last Friday week.

He was dismissed at Oriel Park by referee Paul McLaughlin following two swift successive bookings and the length of his sanction was revealed in the disciplinary update issued by the association ahead of Friday’s series.

His assistant, another ex-Ireland international in Alan Quinn, is serving a four-match ban for a red card during the win at leaders Derry City.

Two-time Premier League winner Duff predicted brushes with officialdom when he accepted his first senior managerial role in November and expressed his frustration at what he considered a culture of managers being “muzzled”.

“I always heard that from reading the media that you’re pushed to the limit but not allowed to speak,” he said after being sent to the stands at Dundalk.

"I’m not allowed to criticise, so I won’t. Even if I thought it was the worst…if I thought it was the worst refereeing performance I’ve ever seen, I couldn’t comment on it. So I’ll just pass on what I thought of them.”

Shelbourne are eighth in the 10-team Premier Division after 13 games, two points ahead of a Finn Harps side who beat them with a late goal last Friday.

UCD, with just four points, are favourites to be relegated but the second-bottom team must win a play-off against a First Division side to preserve their top-flight survival for next year.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne’s security of tenure in Tolka Park appears inevitable following comments by Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan.

The Reds were due to vacate the Drumcondra venue to groundshare with neighbours Bohemians but the proposal met resistance within the locality and beyond in the form of the “Save Tolka Park” campaign.

DCC now intend retaining the Z9 zoning rather than the original roadmap of reconfiguring to facilitate the land sale for residential build.

Also contained in Keegan’s strategic vision is Richmond Park, the home of St Patrick’s Athletic. Their plans to construct a brand new stadium at nearby St Michael’s Estate, at no expense to the exchequer, were rejected by DCC.

They now aim “to redevelop Dalymount Park, Tolka Park, and St Patrick's Athletic FC Richmond Park soccer stadia, providing enhanced sporting recreational and community amenities and as part of the development plan to celebrate the rich sporting history of these sites.”