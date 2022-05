The amount of Irish Premier League regulars continues to dwindle with each passing season.

There was a time, however, when Irish players were regularly in contention for places on the PFA Premier League team of the season.

There have been 10 Ireland players who have made the PFA Team of the Year in total.

Between these, they have featured 18 times in total.

How many of them can you name?

If the quiz doesn't display correctly click here

Let us know how you get on!