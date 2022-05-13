Dundalk up to third after come from behind win over Bohs

Dundalk 3 Bohemians 1

Dundalk came from behind to see off Bohemians at Oriel Park last night to move back into third place in the SSE Airtricity League table.

Ciaran Kelly had given the visitors a 15th minute lead to leave the opposition trailing at home for the first time this season.

However, second half strikes from Patrick Hoban, Robbie Benson and Paul Doyle ensured a deserved victory for Stephen O’Donnell’s side having bossed the possession and chances throughout.

The result opens up a six point gap between them and Keith Long’s side, who were poor in falling to their third away defeat of the season.

The home side started in the ascendancy and could have been ahead on five minutes when Joe Adams broke in on the right from Steven Bradley’s pass but James Talbot was sharp off his line to block the Welshman’s shot. Mark Connolly then met the resulting corner from Adams at the near post but his flick on flashed just wide of the left hand post.

It was Bohs who would take the lead on the quarter hour mark though. After Liam Burt’s effort was tipped around the post by Nathan Shepperd, Dundalk fell asleep from the resulting corner which was worked short to Conor Levingston. The midfielder scuffed his effort having broke free at the near post from Ali Coote’s pass but fortunately for the visitors it broke to Kelly who was on hand to prod home from close range.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side were always on top, however, with James Talbot making two superb saves to ensure the visitors remained in front at the break.

He tipped Benson’s 30 yard strike onto the crossbar just after the half hour mark before denying Daniel Kelly at close range after he had been slipped in by Hoban just before the break.

Dundalk deservedly levelled four minutes after the restart when Benson teed up Hoban for a shot which flashed past Talbot for his 15th career goal against Bohs.

Keith Ward, a veteran of 187 matches across two spells at Bohs, then came on to change the game. It was his exquisite pass to split the visitors defence which released Kelly on 71 minutes with the winger unselfishly laying off for Benson to tap-in the first goal of his second spell at Dundalk on the sixth anniversary of his debut goal for the club away to Finn Harps in 2016.

The Lilywhites then made sure of the result on 79 minutes when substitute Paul Doyle hammered in a third with a 25 yard strike that took a wicked deflection off Kelly.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari, Bone, Connolly, Leahy; Sloggett, Benson; Bradley (Ward 67), Adams (Doyle 68), Kelly (Martin 93); Hoban (McMillan 82).

Bohemians: Talbot; Packham, Doherty, Kelly, Wilson; Devoy, Levingston (Flores 81); Burt (Twardek 72), Coote (Mullins 87), Omochere (Cassidy 81); Junior.

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).