Duffy's Ireland career will be factor in talks on Brighton future

Shane Duffy's desire to continue playing for the Republic could play a part in discussions as he prepares for end-of-season talks about his future with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Popular centre-back Duffy has again been a key cog for the Boys in Green this season and also won plaudits for the way he started the Premier League campaign for his club, following a difficult loan spell at Celtic in 2020-21. Injuries have hampered his progress since, however, and with only one year remaining on his contract at the Amex, it is clear there are big decisions ahead.

Now, Brighton manager Graham Potter has insisted the 30-year-old – signed from Blackburn for E5m in 2016 - is still a valued member of his squad, with conversations about his future looming.

“I think it's one of those things that we sit down and speak about at the end of the season," Potter said. “Shane was really low when he came back from Celtic and was probably thinking about where his career was going. But I think he's proven to everybody that he can compete and play at this level.

“However, he's not getting any younger. So, it's also about how he can play as much football as he can. It has to be a two-way discussion. Shane is an experienced guy and he’s got his career and everything else to consider.

“He’s ambitious. He wants to carry on playing for his country - that's important for him. So, all these things you have to take into consideration.”

When talks begin it is likely to be a friendly conversation, but not without complications considering Brighton already have captain Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and in-form Joel Veltman to select from, and have been linked with other centre-backs in the summer transfer window.

So, can they promise Duffy, who has 52 caps and seven goals for the Republic, regular football?

“With all the players you have to sit down with them and think what's the best thing for them," Potter added. “But Shane is someone that we have a huge respect for. He's been brilliant for me since I've been here. I love the big guy to death.

“We just need to help him enjoy his football because when that's happening, he’s a really important guy.”

Duffy returned to the Brighton squad last weekend, when he was on the bench against Southampton, following a thigh injury. But he is unlikely to start against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

“Shane picked up something around the international break last time, so he’s only had a few training sessions," Potter said. "He was probably ahead of schedule being on the bench for us last week. But Shane being Shane, we wanted him around the group, which says a lot about how important he is. He will certainly be in the squad again.”