Duff's road warriors do it again to stun leaders Derry

DERRY CITY 1 SHELBOURNE 2

Damien Duff's impressive record when on the road continued at a stunned Brandywell last night, the men from Tolka Park producing a superb second-half performance to end Derry's unbeaten run.

And it was the Candystripes failure to put this game to bed which cost them dearly, Shelbourne having clearly upped the ante after the break, with super substitute Brian McManus hailed the hero.

Having entered the fray as a sub, McManus not only netted the winning goal, which maintained his side's unbeaten tag on the road, he also made a significant tackle during the latter stages to deny Derry an equaliser.

The diminutive winger managed to win the ball from Will Patching with a last-ditch tackle, much to the disgust of the home lot.

While Derry will remain on the Premier Division summit, their undefeated record has gone and Ruaidhri Higgins will have work to do before this Monday night's trip to Drogheda.

The home side clearly owned the ball throughout the first half, Duff's side content to flood their defence and hit on the break when such opportunities materialised.

Derry opened on the front foot when Derry full-back, Ronan Boyce, brought the best out of Shels keeper, Brendan Clarke, who parried the effort to safety. Duff's former Ireland teammate Shay Given, watching from the stands, would have been impressed.

Clarke was called into action again in the 25th minute when a slick exchange of passes between Patrick McEleney and Boyce saw the latter denied again by the visiting keeper.

Derry grabbed that vital early breakthrough in the 31st minute, albeit in fortuitous fashion. Patching fed the ball through to winger James Akintunde and, while the Londoner appeared to bring the ball under control using an arm, he managed to guide his low shot into the corner of the net from 12 yards.

That strike brought the Brandywell to life the capacity attendance raising the noise levels, while the visiting dugout was predictably furious with the match official's failure to disallow the effort.

In fact, Derry's dominance of the opening half was best measured by the statistic that Shelbourne were awarded their first corner with the final kick of the half in the 48th minute.

Having failed to seriously trouble the home defence, the Tolka Park side showed a physical side to their game, referee Rob Hennessy flashing yellow cards to defenders, Adam Thomas, Aaron O'Driscoll and Luke Byrne before the opening half ended.

And as the referee made his way off the pitch at the break, a verbal altercation with Shels official Alan Quinn saw the referee produce a red card, while another official, Joey O'Brien, saw yellow in the 58th minute.

To be fair the visitors upped the ante from the start of the second half and they could so easily have equalised in the 52nd minute when Shane Farrell sent Dan Carr through but the striker dragged his angled shot agonisingly wide of Nathan Gartside's upright.

However, Shelbourne's persistence finally paid off in the 58th minute when Kameron Ledwidge robbed Derry's Brandon Kavanagh and his incisive pass sent Farrell through. His low drive found the bottom corner of the net to level matters.

With 15 minutes to go Shels stunned the Candystripes by taking the lead, substitute McManus gained possession 25 yards from goal and he let fly to see the ball scream into the Derry net and the hosts were now in trouble.

Cameron Dummigan had a shot saved by Clarke in the 83rd minute, Jamie McGonigle also denied by the keeper from the rebound.

Derry huffed and puffed to the end of five additional minutes, during which Shels Aidan Dervin was sent off having received a second yellow card but Duff's side held on admirably.

DERRY CITY: Gartside 7; Boyce 7, Toal 6, S. McEleney 7 (McLaughlin 92), McJannett 6; Patching 7, Dummigan 7; Akintunde 7 (Lafferty, 62, 6), P. McEleney 7 (Smith, 62, 6), Kavanagh 6 (Thomson, 81); McGonigle 6.

SHELBOURNE: Clarke 8; Thomas 7 (McManus, 60, 8), O'Driscoll 7, (Griffin, 60, 6), Byrne 7, Ledwidge 7, Kane 7; McEneff 6 (Moylan, 60, 6), Coyle 7, Dervin 7; Farrell 8 (Lunney, 86), Carr 7 (Boyd, 76).

REFEREE: R. Hennessy 7.