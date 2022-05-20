Drogs drag themselves back into it to deny Harps in a thriller 

Drogheda United 3 Finn Harps 1

Ten-man Drogheda United rallied to bring their four-game losing streak to an end in spectacular fashion as Adam Foley produced an injury-time winner for a comeback victory at Head In The Game Park.

Finn Harps had led after Conor Tourish’s goal early in the second half. That was before United centre half Sean Roughan was dismissed for a second bookable offence. The visitors had largely dominated to that point and it looked as if Kevin Doherty’s strugglers would lose to immediate rivals towards the foot of the table.

However, the hosts had other ideas. Substitute Evan Weir was on the field for only three minutes, when he found himself in the centre forward position to meet James Clarke’s pull back. His fiercely struck effort went through Mark McGinley’s legs.

In injury time, another substitute found the winner. Foley, an ex-Finn Harps striker, marked his return from injury by turning in Ryan Brennan’s low cross at the near post. The home crowd were in ecstasy. The travelling fans, as well as Ollie Horgan and his charges, were quite the opposite.

Tourish’s goal arrived shortly after the restart. He nodded into an open goal after Ryan Rainey had headed back across goal. Roughan was then dismissed.

There was more drama late on. Bastien Hery was shown a straight red card and then after a breakaway, Darragh Nugent fired in a third. It was a scarcely believable end to a game that was seemingly well beyond United.

After four straight defeats, a loss would have meant the Donegal men were trailing them by just a point. With Shamrock Rovers to come on Monday, it would have been a demoralising start to a busy few days for United.

Harps have now lost successive games against their nearest rivals. Dundalk travel to Finn Park on Monday.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Long; Quinn (Brennan, 46), Roughan, Cowan, Massey; Deegan, Clarke; Poynton, Rooney (Weir, 67), Nugent; Lyons (Foley, 79).

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Carrillo (Rudden, 90+3), Tourish, Slevin; Boyle, Connolly, Rainey, Hery, Donelon (Timlin, 72); McNamee (Devers, 77); Mihaljevic (Mahdy, 72).

Referee: Derek Tomney