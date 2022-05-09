Donegal's Fergal Harkin appointed as Standard Liègesporting director

Former League of Ireland player Fergal Harkin has been appointed sporting director of Standard Liège.

The Donegal man (45) will now depart his role as Manchester City’s Manager of Football Partnerships and Pathways after 12 years with the club.

According to HLN.be, Harkin is to oversee operations at a critical juncture of Standard’s history, most pressingly appointing a new coach following a disappointing 14th place finish in the Belgian Jupiler League.

The ex-Bohemians, Finn Harps and Leicester City midfielder had joined City in 2009 from Nike, initially as a scouting coordinator before assuming his current post in 2015.

That entailed him being responsible for all of City’s loan deals, including the temporary switches of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to Rochdale and Portsmouth. Before that, he was instrumental in Jack Byrne’s move to Dutch club SC Cambuur.

Standard was recently acquired by 777 Partners, an American hedge fund whose portfolio also features Genoa, Sevilla and Vasco De Gama.

Stability following a period of turbulence is the priority before they can start thinking of recapturing former glories.

They last lifted the title in 2008 and 2009, generating €40m from the sales of Marouane Fellaini, Axel Witsel, Steven Defour and Dieumerci Mbokani but success has eluded them in the past decade.

In 2020, their century-long uninterrupted residency in the top-flight was threatened when sanctioned with relegation for “poor financial management” but they were saved on appeal.

After their lowest placing in the table since 1941, an increased budget for next season granted by their ambitious new owners will be accompanied with higher expectations.

As a player, Ballyliffin native Harkin reached the 1999 FAI Cup final with his local club Harps, eventually losing to Bray Wanderers in the second replay. He was also an integral part of Stephen Kenny’s league-winning Bohemians side of 2003 but knee injuries forced early retirement.