Derry drop to second after 0-0 draw with St Pat's

DERRY CITY 0 ST. PAT'S ATH 0

Having suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Richmond Park the previous Monday night, St. Patrick's Athletic managed to keep Derry City scoreless on this occasion, to earn the respect from their supporters with this deserved share of the spoils.

In fact, on another night either Chris Forrester or, indeed, substitute Kyle Robinson, could have nicked the three points, both players failing to hit the target when well positioned during the latter stages.

The draw sees Derry surrender leadership of the table to Shamrock Rovers, with Ruaidhri Higgins' side travelling to Tallaght stadium this Friday night.

Having weathered storm after storm on Foyleside, the visitors produced a tenacious performance with keeper, Joseph Anang, keeping a clean-sheet to secure not only a valuable point, but another excellent result on the road after their demolition of Drogheda on Friday night.

Making two changes from the team which shared the spoils with Bohemians on Friday night, Joe Thomson and Danny Lafferty, Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins opted to rest Patrick McEleney with Cameron McJannet on the injury list.

And that move may well have backfired with McEleney limping off with what appeared to be a hamstring problem after coming on as a substitute.

It was the home side, roared on by another full house, who settled first with Jamie McGonigle getting crowded out in front of goal after receiving Mattie Smith's pass after he had waltzed his way through his former club's defence.

Smith then directed a tame effort on goal, Pat's keeper, Joseph Anang gathering, before Brandon Kavanagh burst though one minute later but he ballooned his shot high over the crossbar.

In the 35th minute Ronan Boyce's shot was parried wide by Anang and from the resultant corner, Derry skipper Eoin Toal headed Patching's delivery straight at the Pat's keeper from 10 yards.

However, Derry's dominance of the ball throughout the opening period failed to reap dividends; St. Pat's, while failing to extend Derry custodian, Brian Maher, entered the interval in a happy frame of mind.

McGonigle gifted another save to Anang in the 54th minute, the striker's glancing header from a Shane McEleney cross failing to find the net.

Derry went so close to breaking the deadlock on the hour when a thunderous Cameron Dummigan shot crashed off the body of a defender, deflecting the ball over the crossbar.

Having continued to own the ball, the home side were so unfortunate not to move into the driving seat in the 72nd minute, substitute Patrick McEleney crashing a shot from 25 yards off the butt of the upright.

But it really could have gone badly wrong for Derry in the 77th minute when Chris Forrester drilled his low shot agonisingly wide of the post as St. Pat's attempted to hit on the break.

Anang continued to earn his wages one minute later when the keeper managed to cut out a threatening cross from Danny Laffterty after Patrick McEleney had put him through.

With 10 minutes remaining Derry struck on the counter-attack, Kavanagh feeding the ball to McGonigle but his first time shot was saved by Anang and the visitors breathed a sigh of relief.

As the game moved into four minutes of added time, Pat's sub Kye Robinson broke free but he failed to find the net from an acute angle.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, S. McEleney, Toal, Lafferty; Dummigan, Thomson (P. McEleney, 66, McLaughlin, 85); Kavanagh, Patching, Smith (Akintunde, 66) McGonigle.

ST. PAT'S ATHLETIC: Anang; Curtis, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; McClelland (Burns, 59); O'Reilly, Forrester, King, M. Doyle (Robinson, 64); E. Doyle.

REFEREE: Rob Hennessy (Clare).