Delight for College Corinthians as late strikes seal U17 Cup title

FAI U17 National Cup final: College Corinthians (Cork) 3 Corduff (Dublin) 1

MATTHEW Broderick and Conor O’Sullivan were the heroes in Whitehall on Saturday as their final-quarter goals ensured Cork's College Corinthians were crowned FAI Centenary U17 Cup champions at the expense of Corduff.

In a pulsating start to the action, Corinthians broke the deadlock courtesy of a fifth-minute penalty by midfielder Luke O’Donnell. This lead proved to be short-lived, however, as Corduff fired back just four minutes later through Luke Kearns’ superb finish from the edge of the box.

Matthew Broderick and Conor O'Sullivan, left, celebrate after Broderick's goal in the U17 Cup final

Although this was the end of the opening period scoring, Corduff’s King Obular and Corinthians skipper Harvey Skieters both found the net only for their efforts to be ruled out for offside.

The decision to disallow the latter angered the Leesiders’ bench, but the sides ultimately remained inseparable at the break.

While Kearns and Skieters went close for their respective sides on the resumption, the prospect of extra-time loomed large as the second half progressed. That was until Corinthians attacker Broderick eyed up the target on 69 minutes and unleashed an unstoppable left-footed drive to the Corduff net.

FIRST TO IT: College Corinthians' Harry Quilligan clears the danger ahead of Nathan O'Kelly of Corduff FC in the FAI U17 Cup Final in Whitehall. Pic: Brendan Moran, Sportsfile

Their tails now up, Corinthians sealed the deal when an extraordinary strike from substitute O'Sullivan found the top right-hand corner with six minutes remaining.

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: O’Leary; McCarthy, Healy, Murphy, Heinen (O’Connor 92); Cunningham, O’Donnell; Quilligan (O’Riordan 74), Broderick (Ryan 85), Lee (O’Sullivan 65); Skieters.

CORDUFF: Flinter (Kiernan 46); Pedro, Good (Clarke 46), Amusat; Garcia, Douglas (Edet 46), Rice, O’Kelly; Kearns, Obular (Malik 82), Mihutescu.

Referee: L Byrne.