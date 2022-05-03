Decision time looms for Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley

Decision time looms for Stephen Bradley, with the Shamrock Rovers manager set to be offered vacancy at English League One side Lincoln City.

The Imps have sought permission from the League of Ireland champions to open talks with their boss about succeeding Mike Appleton.

Lincoln parted company with their manager following the completion of the season last Saturday and are intent of appointing a person to vastly improve their final standing of 17th, four spots above the relegation zone.

Bradley fits the bill for the profile they’ve generated for the vacancy; the 37-year-old’s achievement of building a back-to-back title winning side since first taking over as a rookie in 2016 constituting his core selling point.

Former Dundalk and Galway United manager Ian Foster, currently managing England’s U19s, was initially installed as favourite but the job is Bradley’s to turn down.

"All I can say is that we have a clear idea of the profiling of the person we want,” Lincoln’s chief executive Liam Scully said on Monday.

“Our search parameters are based on that above all else. We've just got to be realistic and put filters into the process, that's going to be the deciding factor.

"We’re in a process and due diligence will be done. That may take time. We will communicate when there is something to communicate.

"There’s a bit of work to be done in the background now. That’s where we’re at."

Rovers will be due compensation if they release their boss prematurely from his contract. Offers for his assistant Glenn Cronin and director of football Stephen McPhail are also understood to be part of the package.

Still, Bradley will have to think deeply about what he would sacrifice by jumping ship. Rovers are just three points behind leaders Derry City and in line to be seeded in the Uefa Champions League qualifiers this summer. Even if they exit the main competition, the route open in the Conference League from the parachute prize is ripe for progression to the group stages.

Rovers have three home league games looming in the space of seven days, starting on Friday against Finn Harps, followed by the visits of Sligo Rovers and title challengers Derry City to Tallaght next week.