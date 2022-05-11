Cork City's search for talent goes deep into West Cork GAA country

Cork City FC is expanding its academy and the new base will be deep in West Cork GAA territory.

The Rebel Army are looking to develop West Cork's hot bed of sporting talent by setting up in O'Donovan Rossa GAA, Skibbereen. While the town is most known for its strong football history, the town also boasts a strong soccer club, Skibbereen AFC, which is based on the Baltimore Road.

The Junior Academy will cater for boys and girls of all levels between the ages of 7-14. Players will be able to train and be coached under the Cork City FC umbrella while still being able to play for their local schoolboy clubs.

This branch of the academy adds to the current set-up the club have in Musgrave Park, where children from around the county and Munster are flocking to, to learn their trade.

It will be led by head of the Junior Academy UEFA A license head coach Declan Coleman. Declan comes with a wealth of experience and is one of the most respected coaches in Ireland.

Speaking at the launch of the Junior Academy, Declan said: “I am delighted that we are expanding the Junior Academy to West Cork. We have kids coming to the Musgrave Park sessions from all over Cork and Munster and the West Cork branch is the first where we can bring the academy to strong regions of support that we have.

"Like the Musgrave Park branch, the kids will be coming into a fun, learning environment under the Cork City umbrella and we can’t wait to get going. We are also always on the lookout for new coaches to join our Musgrave and West Cork branches, these paid roles are a great way for coaches to gain valuable experience in the coaching world, to register your interest please drop us an email using the address below.”

Commercial Manager Paul Deasy added: "The academy is a great way for boys/girls in the West Cork region to gain top class coaching whilst being able to continue to play with their local clubs.

The new academy will kick off on Sunday 5th June in O’Donovan Rossa GAA Astroturf Complex and will run every Sunday evening between 5-7pm. The registration fee to join the academy will be €100, and includes your first four sessions, as well as adidas/CCFC branded training tops, shorts, and socks. The cost will be €39 per month thereafter.