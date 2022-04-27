Cork City have comfortable victory over Treaty United

Cork Citys Eva Mangan in action against Treaty United during thier meeting in the Markets Fields, Limerick tonight. Pic. Brian Arthur

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 15:21
John Fallon

Cork rose one place to eight in the women’s national league table after resoundingly beating Treaty United 4-0 on Tuesday night.

City sparked into action from early at Markets Field against the league’s basement side, with Eva Mangan going close on 22 minutes.

She wouldn’t be denied the opener eight minutes later, however, when unleashing a 25-yard rocket into the right corner of Michaela Mitchell’s net.

Eight minutes before half-time, it was 2-0 through the same source. Excellent link-up play between Aoife Cronin and Nadine Seward released Mangan into space and she slotted home with aplomb.

That brace by Mangan was replicated in the second half by Lauren Singleton. She converted a 67th minute penalty that she was fouled for before grabbing her second and Cork’s fourth from close range with 12 minutes left.

Next up for City is a trip on Saturday to the UCD Bowl to face DLR Waves, who were beaten 1-0 in Tuesday’s series of games by Athlone Town through Niamh Prior’s goal.

Shelbourne moved level with leaders Peamount United after the champions recorded a 2-0 victory at Wexford Youths courtesy of strikes by Saoirse Noonan and Keeva Keenan.

