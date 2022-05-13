Confirmed: Lodz to hold Ireland v Ukraine Nations League tie

Ukraine have confirmed the city of Lodz in Poland as the neutral venue for their Uefa Nations League game against Ireland on Tuesday, June 14.
Confirmed: Lodz to hold Ireland v Ukraine Nations League tie

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny applauds the fans after the final whistle during the international friendly match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo credit: Donall Farmer/PA Wire.

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 12:57
John Fallon

Ukraine have confirmed the city of Lodz in Poland as the neutral venue for their Uefa Nations League game against Ireland on Tuesday, June 14.

Russia’s ongoing military invasion of Ukraine ruled out of the original plan of the fixture being staged in Lviv and manager Oleksandr Petrakov had declared his preference for Lodz, having he led the U20s to World Cup gold in 2019.

Concerns surrounding accommodation availability in the city for the first game of the double-header against Armenia four days earlier due to a clash with concerts have been allayed. The newly constructed 18,000-seater ŁKS stadium will host the games in a city situated in central Poland, a two-hour drive from the capital of Warsaw.

Ryanair operate direct flights to Lodz weekly on Saturdays and Wednesdays, making the latter the return route of choice the day after the game. Prices for a return plane ticket, travelling to Warsaw and returning from Lodz, are currently set at around €200 with four-star hotels in Lodz keenly costed in the region of €80 per night.

This update from the Ukrainian FA confirms the full details of Ireland’s campaign in the second half of the year.

For the June quadruple header, Stephen Kenny’s side first travel to Yerevan for the Saturday, June 4 meeting with the group’s bottom seeds Armenia, followed by a double-header at home to against the top two in the space of four days, Ukraine on Wednesday, June 8 and Scotland on Saturday, June 11.

They complete the summer window with the Ukraine rematch in Poland before facing Scotland and Armenia in September’s concluding matches.

Although there is no qualification on offer, topping the pool would earn Ireland promotion to League A where they’d face the top European nations in the next iteration of the competition.

First, or likely second, place, will also seal entry into the play-off series for Euro 2024 before the regular qualification series even begins next March.

Uefa Nations League: League B, Group 1 (Ireland’s fixtures):

Saturday, June 4: Armenia v Republic of Ireland, Republic Stadium Yerevan (2pm Irish, 5pm local time).

Wednesday, June 8: Republic of Ireland v Ukraine, Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).

Saturday, June 11: Republic of Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium (5pm).

Tuesday: June 14 Ukraine v Republic of Ireland, ŁKS stadium (7.45pm).

Saturday, September 24: Scotland v Republic of Ireland, Hampden Park Glasgow (7.45pm).

Tuesday, September 27: Republic of Ireland v Armenia, Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).

More in this section

West Ham United v Norwich City - Premier League - London Stadium Jarrod Bowen and James Justin named in England squad
BBC apologises after ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ statement BBC apologises after ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ statement
Manchester United Press Conference - Erik ten Hag unveiling Erik ten Hag makes CL qualification his ‘first target’ for next season
Tottenham’s owners ENIC have injected £150million into the club (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tottenham set for summer spree with £150m to back Antonio Conte

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up