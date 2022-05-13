Confirmed: Lodz to hold Ireland v Ukraine Nations League tie

Ukraine have confirmed the city of Lodz in Poland as the neutral venue for their Uefa Nations League game against Ireland on Tuesday, June 14.

Russia’s ongoing military invasion of Ukraine ruled out of the original plan of the fixture being staged in Lviv and manager Oleksandr Petrakov had declared his preference for Lodz, having he led the U20s to World Cup gold in 2019.

Concerns surrounding accommodation availability in the city for the first game of the double-header against Armenia four days earlier due to a clash with concerts have been allayed. The newly constructed 18,000-seater ŁKS stadium will host the games in a city situated in central Poland, a two-hour drive from the capital of Warsaw.

Ryanair operate direct flights to Lodz weekly on Saturdays and Wednesdays, making the latter the return route of choice the day after the game. Prices for a return plane ticket, travelling to Warsaw and returning from Lodz, are currently set at around €200 with four-star hotels in Lodz keenly costed in the region of €80 per night.

This update from the Ukrainian FA confirms the full details of Ireland’s campaign in the second half of the year.

For the June quadruple header, Stephen Kenny’s side first travel to Yerevan for the Saturday, June 4 meeting with the group’s bottom seeds Armenia, followed by a double-header at home to against the top two in the space of four days, Ukraine on Wednesday, June 8 and Scotland on Saturday, June 11.

They complete the summer window with the Ukraine rematch in Poland before facing Scotland and Armenia in September’s concluding matches.

Although there is no qualification on offer, topping the pool would earn Ireland promotion to League A where they’d face the top European nations in the next iteration of the competition.

First, or likely second, place, will also seal entry into the play-off series for Euro 2024 before the regular qualification series even begins next March.

Uefa Nations League: League B, Group 1 (Ireland’s fixtures):

Saturday, June 4: Armenia v Republic of Ireland, Republic Stadium Yerevan (2pm Irish, 5pm local time).

Wednesday, June 8: Republic of Ireland v Ukraine, Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).

Saturday, June 11: Republic of Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium (5pm).

Tuesday: June 14 Ukraine v Republic of Ireland, ŁKS stadium (7.45pm).

Saturday, September 24: Scotland v Republic of Ireland, Hampden Park Glasgow (7.45pm).

Tuesday, September 27: Republic of Ireland v Armenia, Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).