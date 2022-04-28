Confirmed: Klopp stays at Liverpool until 2026

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a two-year extension to his contract which will keep him at the club until 2026, the Premier League club have announced.

Klopp arrived at Anfield in October 2015 and, after immediately leading the club to League Cup and Europa League finals in his first season, signed an improved deal to 2022 at the end of that campaign.

A new four-and-a-half-year contract was agreed in 2019 and now he has signed a two-year extension to his contract which will keep him at the club until 2026 and take his stay beyond a decade at Anfield.

In the last month, the German had started to be asked questions about his future as he approached his final two years - especially with the deals of a number of senior players like Mohamed Salah for renewal next summer.

But nevertheless, the speed and timing of the agreement - and extensions for key assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz - still came as something of a surprise.

Mike Gordon, president of owners Fenway Sports Group, flying in from America for the Champions League semi-final first-leg victory over Villarreal was the first sign something might be afoot.

The PA news agency understands the contract issue had been pushed up the agenda by the club having been encouraged by positive noises coming from Klopp's camp, with his agent Marc Kosicke also present in the directors' box, seated close to Gordon, to watch Wednesday's 2-0 win over their Spanish visitors.

Only last month Klopp, who guided Liverpool to a sixth European Cup triumph in 2019 and followed that up with a first league title in 30 years the following season, said about a new contract: "If I have the energy levels for it. That is important.

"I love what I do but I've said a couple of times, there must be something else out there in the world."