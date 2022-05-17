Confirmed: Fergal Harkin joins Standard Liege as Sporting Director

The Donegal native had worked at the City Football Group for 13 years.
Fergal Harkin is to oversee operations at a critical juncture of Standard’s history, most pressingly appointing a new coach following a disappointing 14th place finish in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 20:52
Shane Donovan

Fergal Harkin has been officially named as sporting director of Belgian side Standard Liège.

After 13 years at Manchester City, the Donegal native (45) has left his role as Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager to take up the new position.

The former Bohemians & Finn Harps midfielder joined City from Nike in 2009 as a scouting coordinator before being promoted to his current position in 2015.

“I am grateful to the City Football Group for giving me the opportunity to work for them for 13 years. I am proud to have been part of a group that has made great strides during that period," Harkin said in an interview with the club.

"I am now looking forward to starting this new adventure and I am very excited to take up the challenge that Standard de Liège has presented to me to achieve the objectives set by 777 Partners. I want to bring the club back to the level where they should be in Belgian football. The passionate fans should be able to be proud of their club again."

