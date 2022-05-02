Colin Healy wants no let-up for Treaty visit

Colin Healy wants his Cork City to start as they finished in beating Longford Town 4-1 on Friday night when Treaty United visit Turner’s Cross for a Munster derby this evening.

Though falling behind to Sam Verdon’s goal in a first half in which they ‘weren’t at it’, an own goal got City level in stoppage time before they hit back after the break to win pulling up.

Barry Coffey scored twice before a cracking strike from substitute Darragh Crowley into the Shed End put the gloss on the win.

Unbeaten now in 10 games - eight of them wins - City remain three points clear of John Caulfield’s Galway United at the top of the First Division table.

“It was a massive three points for us,“ reflected manager Healy to RedFM following Friday’s win before an attendance of 2,337 at the Cross.

“I thought in the first half we weren’t at it. Longford controlled the game as we gave away silly possession and they caused us problems on the break.

“So we came in at half-time, had a few words!

“The players went out in the second half and were brilliant. We got some fantastic goals and some good performances.

“We’ve got good players inside in the dressing room. We demand a lot from them.

“You saw in the second half that our fitness levels are good. We made some good changes with the players who came on and Darragh Crowley got a fantastic goal.

“The second half we were very, very good, but we need to start like that as well.”

And while City and Galway look to have stolen a march at the top of the table, Healy wasn’t buying the notion that it’s developing into a two-horse race.

“I think it’s too early to say that. There are plenty of games left. We focus on the next game and that’s the way we approach things.”

And that’s the visit of Tommy Barrett’s Treaty United for a 5pm kick off this evening.

Injury-hit Treaty threw away a two-goal lead to Galway at Markets Field on Friday, the visitors scoring three times in the last 15 minutes to take the spoils.

In this evening’s other key game in the division, ex-Rebels boss Caulfield’s Galway, who have a game in hand on Cork, host Longford at Eamonn Deacy Park.

“We know how good Longford are,” stressed Caulfield, whose side are going for a fourth win on the spin.

“They played well against Cork. The scoreline wasn’t a true reflection of the game.

“They’re very strong in the attacking third so we will need to be at our best to get a result.”

Today’s fixtures: Cork City v Treaty United (5.0) Galway United v Longford Town (5.0) Waterford v Athlone Town (2.0) Wexford v Bray Wanderers (3.0)