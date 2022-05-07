Clinical Villa dent Burnley's survival hopes

Premier League

Burnley 1

Aston Villa 3

BURNLEY caretaker manager Mike Jackson tasted defeat for the first time against rampant Villa - and it may yet cost his team their Premier League status in a tense relegation contest with Leeds and Everton.

The Clarets’ hopes of survival looked to hinge on the prospect of Jackson building on a run that had brought ten points from his four games in charge.

Indeed, the temporary Burnley manager had won as many matches in his spell as predecessor Sean Dyche had in his 30 league games.

But continuing that run looked problematic when former Burnley striker Danny Ings shot Villa into a seventh minute lead.

And by the time Emiliano Buendia doubled that advantage just after the half hour, Burnley’s resurgence looked well and truly stopped in its tracks.

Both Villa efforts were the result of poor defending that recalled the dark days of Dyche’s reign that saw Burnley stuck in the bottom three from October until late last month.

Buendia started the move and then threaded a perfect through ball for Ings to chase for the opener, with the former England striker racing away from Nathan Collins and giving Nick Pope no chance in the home goal.

The second came from a Villa free-kick and well-worked move which ended with Ollie Watkins passing wide for Lucas Digne whose excellent cross picked out Buendia to score from 12 yards.

Pope’s view was blocked by defender James Tarkowski and it was the loss of the Burnley centre-half to injury, early in the second half, that sealed their fate.

Without their skipper, Burnley quickly conceded a third as Watkins stooped to head in from six yards following an excellent left-wing cross from John McGinn.

Burnley’s best spell of pressure had come in the build-up to Villa’s second with Wout Weghorst shooting and heading wide from their most dangerous two openings.

Pope saved well from Matty Cash, to prevent the scoreline becoming even more emabarrasing.

But an injury-depleted Burnley front line, without Matej Vydra and Ray Rodriguez, never looked capable of eating into the Villa lead until injury-time when substitute Maxwel Cornet chased a long pass from Erik Pieters and claimed a 91st minute consolation with a good finish.

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Pope 6; Roberts 5, Collins 6, Tarkowski 7 (Long 47, 5), Taylor 5; McNeil 5, Cork 5, Brownhill 6, Lennon 5 (Cornet 66, 7); Barnes 7 (Pieters 72, 6), Weghorst 5.

Subs (not used) Lowton, Hennessey, Stephens, Bardsley, Thomas, Costelloe.

ASTON VILLA (4-1-3-2): Martinez 6; Cash 7, Konsa 6, Mings 6, Digne 7; Chambers 7 (Chukwuemeka 68, 6); McGinn 7, Buendia 9 (Coutinho 79, 6), Luiz 6; Watkins 7, Ings 7 (Young 74, 6).

Subs (not used) Sanson, Traore, Nakamba, Olsen, Iroegbunam, Feeney.

Referee: D Coote 6