Cathal Heffernan takes another step on path to Milan first-team

Cathal Heffernan’s Italian job hit another milestone on Sunday when he made his debut for AC Milan’s Primavera 1 side.
Paolo Maldini with Cathal Heffernan. Credit: Rob Heffernan / Twitter

Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 14:10
John Fallon

Cathal Heffernan’s Italian job hit another milestone on Sunday when he made his debut for AC Milan’s Primavera 1 side.

The defender native joined the Rossoneri on loan from his hometown club Cork City in February, initially lining out for the U17s.

He turned 17 in April and was promoted to the Primavera 1 outfit – effectively Milan’s U19s – for this weekend’s meeting with Genoa, coming in from the bench in the 4-2 win.

The Ireland underage centre-back’s weekend was crowned by being congratulated by Paolo Maldini. The five-times Champions League winner is technical director of Milan and his son Daniel has emerged through the club’s underage structure into the Serie A side.

Heffernan’s temporary move to Italy was made with a view to a permanent switch and, now the campaign is complete, his future at the club will soon be clarified.

