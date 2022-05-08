Brighton paint a stark picture for Ten Hag

IF Erik ten Hag was under any illusion about the scale of the task confronting him when he moves into his new office at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground this summer, a viewing of Saturday’s horror show at the Amex Stadium will tell the manager-in-waiting all he needs to know.

The reaction of Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager, was one of despair as he attempted to explain his side’s failings, in what he described as a “humiliating” defeat. Tellingly, Bruno Fernandes acknowledged the performance lacked desire.

The post-match assessment of both manager and player were equally damning, particularly as United’s weaknesses had been ruthlessly exposed by a well-drilled Brighton side that demonstrated no shortage of willingness and determination as it inflicted a fifth successive away defeat on Rangnick’s side who will now finish with the club’s lowest points tally in the Premier League era.

A shocking season is spluttering to an embarrassing end and with the club’s top four challenge over, there is a growing possibility they may yet miss out on a place in next season’s Europa League. Working out why such an expensively assembled group of players have under-performed so badly will be at the top of Ten Hag’s to do list.

There will be major changes to the squad with Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata among those players set to become free agents this summer while a number of other players would appear have no future at the club. And there is little doubt about the qualities required from the new recruits.

Rangnick was reluctant to talk about the summer transfer market after a defeat that seemed inevitable from the moments Moises Caicedo gave Brighton a 15th-minute lead and was confirmed by goals from Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard in the opening 15 minutes of the second half. The German’s frustration was clear when he pointed out that recruitment was something of a side issue when so much more could be expected from the players already at his disposal.

After acknowledging the season as a whole had been a disaster, however, Rangnick made it clear changes were coming and that he was confident Ten Hag was the man to turn things around. There was a note of desperation, though, in his suggestion that a benefit of such a woeful display as the one against Brighton was that it underlined the need for such changes.

“I’m still very positive and with Erik ten Hag we have a top manager next season,” said the interim manager who is expected to combine his role as the incoming Austria manager with his new role as a consultant at Old Trafford next term. “And the board has already made some changes, and there will be more changes to come this summer.

“I’m still positive we can change this, the whole issue, and show a completely different face next season. And this is important not only for our fans, but also for the image of the whole club. If there is only one good thing, from a performance that felt terrible for everybody, that we realise there is a lot of space for improvement and that we need some changes.”

Rangnick’s view found support from Fernandes who rejected suggestions Saturday’s loss marked the low point of the season. “No, the season was low,” said the playmaker. “All the season has been like this. Too many ups and downs, the downs have been too deep, too down, and we have one game left. We have to win that game and that’s everything we can do.”

Brighton showed they are everything United are not. A developing squad of carefully recruited players led by a manager whose fast-growing reputation has led to him being linked with Tottenham Hotspur, should Antonio Conte leave this summer.

Quicker into the tackle and to close down spaces, Potter’s side operated as effective units in all areas of the pitch while their opponents lumbered incoherently. The contrast was alarming from United’s point of view.

“You have to have an idea and align it to resources,” said Potter, explaining Brighton’s approach. “You have stick together, create something unique and enjoy. It’s not down to one person, it’s down to whole club, everyone working together and staying true.”

BRIGHTON (3-4-3): Sanchez 7; Veltman 7, Dunk 8, Cucurella 9; March 7 (Lamptey 76, 6), Bissouma 7, Caicedo 8, Trossard 8 (Maupay 83, 6); Gross 7, Welbeck 7, Mac Allister 7 (Webster 66, 6).

Subs not used: Steele, Duffy, Offiah, Lallana, Alzate, Ferguson.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Dalot 6, Lindelof 5, Varane 5, Telles 4; McTominay 5, Matic 3 (Cavani 46, 6); Elanga 4 (Fred 46, 6), Mata 7 (Maguire 71, 6), Fernandes 5; Ronaldo 5.

Subs not used: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Fernandez, Jones, Lingard, Garnacho.

Referee: A Madley 6