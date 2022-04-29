Bray's wait for first home win continues as Cobh claim point

Bray Wanderers 1 Cobh Ramblers 1

Bray’s search for a first home SSE Airtricity League First Division win at the Carlisle Grounds of the 2022 season continued last night as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cobh.

Ramblers – looking for their first success at the seaside venue since 1991 – were left to rue a missed for half spot kick in a thrilling tie.

Neither club could find a winner after going in level 1-1 at the break despite a series of second half chances in an end-to-end encounter.

The result leaves three points between the clubs at the wrong end of the table.

Having lost to Munster rivals Cork City last week at St. Colman’s Park, the visitors were awarded a 21st minute penalty for a foul on Jake Hegarty. But Mick Kelly saved Beineon O’Brien’s spot-kick.

But Ramblers scored off the corner that followed. From Pierce Phillips’ delivery, the ball dropped at the back post. Ben O’Riordan drilled low with Conor Drinan sliding in right on the goal-line.

Having earned just two points from their previous five home outings, the Wicklow outfit levelled in first half stoppage time.

Paul Fox fed Kurtis Byrne infield off the left flank. The veteran forward spun out of a tackle and lashed a stunning 22-yard left footed shot to the net.

The second period was all about the two goalkeepers.

Kelly made a string of saves for the hosts while Barron did likewise for the away team in the stalemate.

*Elsewhere, basement side Athlone Town were humbled at home as Wexford trounced the hosts 3-0 in Lissywollen. Adam Wells opened the scoring on the stroke of half time and Athlone, who have yet to pick up a win this season, fell further behind on 69 minutes when veteran strike Dinny Corcoran added a second before Jack Doherty sealed the rout late on.

Bray Wanderers: Kelly; Blackbyrne, Hudson, Enda Douglas (Thompson 38), Knight; Manahan (Feeney 69), Zambra; Fox, Byrne (Levingston 89), Waters; Manley (Lynch 69).

Cobh Ramblers: Barron; McCarthy, O’Riordan, Frahill, O’Sullivan Connell (Walsh 75); Drinan, Philips (Desmond 64), Abbott, Larkin, O’Brien Whitmarsh, Hegarty (O’Leary 64).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea (Tipperary).