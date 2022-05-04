Benzema breaks City hearts as Real stage comeback for ages

Real Madrid 3 Man City 1 (Agg: 6-5)

Karim Benzema struck an extra-time penalty that settled one of the most extraordinary nights in Champions League history and one which Pep Guardiola will never forget, for all the wrong reasons.

If the European crown is the one that the former Barcelona legend really wants to add to Manchester City’s trophy cabinet, he must have thought he was well on his way, and already booked in for this season’s final, and a meeting with Liverpool in Paris at the end of the month.

City led 5-3 on aggregate in the last minute of normal time, but an incredible two-goal response from the home side forced the extra periods and, just two minutes into the first of those, Ruben Dias brought down Benzema with a foul that was as obvious as it was ill-judged.

Benzema, scorer of two goals and a spot kick in the first leg, converted the penalty himself, the 43rd goal of an incredible season which will draw comparisons with some of the greatest ever, even in Real’s storied history.

And with that, a game that City had been leading 5-3 just minutes earlier, now stood at 6-3 in Real’s favour.

Real had stunned City with two goals from substitute Rodrygo in two minutes, either side of the 90, at a point when the second leg appeared to have been all but won by Guardiola’s side.

It left the semi level at 5-5 after two unforgettable games and broke the hearts of Guardiola and City who, moments earlier, had been convinced they had booked an all-English Champions League Final for the third time in the last four seasons.

Riyad Mahrez was the scorer of what looked like being the key City goal, as he finished with a sweet, left-foot finish after 73 minutes; the last action of a devastating counter-attack and superbly-timed pass from Bernardo Silva.

It was Mahrez’s seventh goal of the current Champions League campaign — the most ever by a City player — and an indication, in case one was needed, of the ridiculous strength in depth at Guardiola’s disposal.

As City seemed to have taken the sting out of the Real attack, and the febrile Bernabeu crowd, City sub Jack Grealish missed two glorious chances to put the game beyond the English team’s reach.

But in the final minute of the 90, Benzema - City’s tormentor in last week’s helter-skelter first leg, pulled the ball across for Rodrygo to force the ball in from close range.

Suddenly, Madrid believed - and City lost their cool. There were a couple of anxious moments at the back for Guardiola’s team even before Real claimed their second, barely 90 seconds after their first.

This one came from a right-wing cross from Dani Carvalhal which was met by Rodrygo with a magnificent header that left Ederson rooted to the spot.

Even then, in the six minutes of added time, Real could have clinched it when Ederson saved well at this post from Rodrygo who was on the verge of scoring the most incredible hat-trick in Champions League history.

And as the game suddenly exploded, in shades of the first leg won 4-3 by City in such memorable fashion last week, there was even a chance for Phil Foden who shot just wide from 15 yards from a quickly-taken free-kick.

It was a stunning, and unexpected, end to a game that had been absorbing to that point but without any of the chaos to which we had been treated in Manchester.

Guardiola had recognised the dangers posed by the occasion and called in fit-again England right-back Kyle Walker, out since the quarter-final second leg in this city against Atletico.

With Walker’s fitness questionable, it was predictable that Real went at him, Brazilian youngster Vinicius Junior brought into play to test the City defender whenever possible.

It was a challenge the veteran defender handled superbly, un til he was forced to limp off just before the City goal, but of the few chances to be carved out in the first half, it was Guardiola’s team who created the best, and Thibaut Courtois who was the busier of the two keepers.

His best save came from Silva on 20 minutes, a decent parry at his near post after Kevin De Bruyne had capitalised on a mistake by Eder Militao and set up the opening.

But if the Liverpool semi-final had taught us anything 24 hours earlier, it was how quickly Champions League ties can change and Guardiola could count his blessings that Vinicius missed his team’s best chance of the half.

The urgency of the situation for Carlo Ancelotti’s men was reflected in the start the Spanish champions made to the second half, Carvajal flashing a cross through the area and Vinicius missing badly at the far post from six yards out.

Walker slumped to the ground just after the hour but, somehow, managed to carry on after s brief spell of treatment but his fitness had become just one of many fascinating sub-plots as the tie entered its final half hour.

Ancelotti brought on another attacking option, Rodrygo - eventually to devastating effect - and, as Walker was finally forced off with his injury, it was a loss that eventually had a disastrous impact.

REAL MADRID (4–2-3-1): Courtois 7; Carvajal 7, Militao 7, Nacho 6, Mendy 6; Kroos 7 (Rodrygo 68, 10), Casemiro 7 (Camavinga 76, 7); Valverde 6, Modric 6 (Asensio 76, 7), Vinicius 6; Benzema 8 (Ceballos 104, 6).

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 8 (Zinchenko 72, 6), Dias 5, Laporte 6, Cancelo 6; Silva 7, Rodri 6 (Sterling 99, 5), De Bruyne 6 (Gundogan 72, 7); Mahrez 7 (Fernandinho 84), Jesus 6 (Grealish 78, 5), Foden 6.

Referee: D Orsato (Italy) 5