Barca's Ronald Araujo removed by ambulance at Nou Camp after clash of heads

Barcelona moved a step closer to securing second place in La Liga on Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo but the game was marred by a head injury to defender Ronald Araujo.
Araujo suffered concussion and was taken to hospital by ambulance after a clash of heads with a teammate.
The game was held up for a significant period due to the 67th-minute injury.
Earlier Memphis Depay opened the scoring, before former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead before half time.
Aubameyang scored another after the break. Iago Aspas replied pulled one back for Vigo but it was not enough, and the injury to Araujo left players and supporters' thoughts elsewhere in the game's later stages.