Aymeric Laporte reveals he was carrying knee injury over final weeks of season

Aymeric Laporte has revealed he played through the pain to help Manchester City seal the Premier League title
Aymeric Laporte reveals he was carrying knee injury over final weeks of season
Aymeric Laporte has revealed he played with an injury to help Manchester City seal the Premier League title (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 16:21
Ian Parker

Aymeric Laporte has revealed he played through the pain to help Manchester City seal the Premier League title after injuring his knee with two games left to play.

The 27-year-old withdrew from the Spain squad on Wednesday for their upcoming Nations League fixtures citing the knee injury that forced him off during City’s 5-1 win at Molineux on May 11.

Since then, Laporte started City’s final two fixtures against West Ham and Aston Villa as injuries to Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker left Pep Guardiola to patch up his defence.

City took their fourth Premier League title in the last five years by a single point ahead of Liverpool after coming from 2-0 down to beat Villa 3-2 on Sunday.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to attend the national team’s next games because of the injury I picked up against Wolves that will need further treatment,” Laporte wrote on social media.

“I have been uncomfortable with my knee since then, but I wanted to help the team to the end, and I am glad I did so.

“Now that the season is over, I will follow the medical process and start rehab to get back to full fitness quickly. We have another very exciting season ahead of us with big goals to achieve.”

Spain are due to host Portugal on June 2 before matches away and at home to Czech Republic either side of a trip to Switzerland on June 9.

More in this section

Rotherham United v Oxford United - Sky Bet League One - AESSEAL New York Stadium Watch: Ireland star Chiedozie Ogbene delights kids on visit to old Cork school 
Everton v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Goodison Park Patrick Vieira to face no FA action over altercation with fan
Republic of Ireland Squad Announcement Kenny: If everyone was the same, life would be dull. Obafemi is charismatic
Man CityPlace: UK
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists he needs no extra motivation to lift a second Champions League in four seasons (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jordan Henderson: No more motivation needed to win a Champions League final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up