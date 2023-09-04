John Egan a major injury doubt for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France

The results from today’s medical scan will determine whether John Egan wins his fitness battle for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier in France on Thursday after the Corkman sat out the first day of training.

The Sheffield United captain suffered a knock in the opening half of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Everton at Bramall Lane and was subsequently substituted in the second period.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom took the decision out of Egan’s hands, claiming knocks to both ankle and knee hampered the Corkman’s mobility.

The 30-year-old was due to captain Ireland in Paris on his 35th cap but that could revert to Shane Duffy, if the centre-back makes his first Ireland appearance for 15 months.

The FAI confirmed that all players named in the original squad on Thursday by Stephen Kenny would report as planned but Egan is up against it, time-wise, for the first part of the double-header.

Ice has been used to reduce the swelling on Egan’s ailment but a hospital scan in Dublin will diagnose what the extent of the damage is.

Andrew Omobamidele, bought for £20m by Premier League side Nottingham Forest on deadline day, was added to the squad on Sunday for contingency purposes.

Ireland also welcome the Netherlands to the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, with manager Stephen Kenny admitting a big result against one of the top two is needed to salvage their slim qualification prospects.

Only eight of the players, including three goalkeepers, participated in today's first session of the week at Abbotstown but Egan is the sole serious doubt at this stage.

Festy Ebosele, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jeff Hendrick, Nathan Collins and Matt Doherty, who is suspended for Thursday, were involved on the grass, with remainder of the panel undertaking their recovery within the national centre gym “If Ireland want to see and assess him then they will. If he’s not fit, he doesn’t play and if he is, then he’ll play," Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said in the aftermath of Egan’s injury.

Ireland have just the three points from the facile 3-0 win over Gibraltar in June to show from their opening three matches.

The backdoor route to Germany next summer by navigating two playoff matches in March isn’t guaranteed either as a coterie of similarly sized nations outperform them so far in the campaign across the groups.