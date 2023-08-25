Spain’s world champions refuse to play while Luis Rubiales is RFEF president

Jenni Hermoso has said she did not give Rubiales consent to kiss her after the World Cup final.
Spain’s world champions refuse to play while Luis Rubiales is RFEF president

REFUSING TO PLAY: Spain’s players have refused to play for the national team while Luis Rubiales remains Spanish Football Federation president

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 20:48
Carl Markham

Spain’s players have refused to play for the national women’s team while football federation president Luis Rubiales remains in post.

Rubiales has refused to resign after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso – who has stressed she did not consent – following Spain’s World Cup final win over England in Sydney last Sunday, claiming it was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual”.

The Spanish government will push for the suspension of Rubiales but 81 players – including all members of the victorious squad – have taken matters into their own hands by effectively going on strike while the “current leaders” remain in position.

“As a result of the events that occurred this morning and given the perplexity of the speech delivered by the president…the players of the senior team, recent world champions, in support of Jennifer Hermoso, want to express their firm and resounding condemnation of conduct that has violated the dignity of women,” said a joint statement released by players’ union Futpro.

“In view of the statements made by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Jennifer Hermoso wants to flatly deny that she consented to the kiss that Luis Rubiales gave her in the World Cup final.

“After everything that happened during the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony, we want to state that all the players who sign this letter will not return to a call for the national team if the current leaders continue.” 

On Thursday FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales, who also grabbed his crotch in celebration following the World Cup final despite being just metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter in the stadium VIP area.

Rubiales apologised for his behaviour in the VIP area but insisted in his speech on Friday he had been the target of a “social assassination” and repeatedly and emphatically stated “I will not resign”, words that drew applause from the gathered delegates at an extraordinary general meeting of the Spanish federation.

That has infuriated many, not least Hermoso who after previously suggesting comments attributed to her by the RFEF were false, said in the statement: “I want to clarify that, as seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me.

“I do not tolerate my word being questioned, much less that they are invented words I haven’t said.” Victor Francos, head of the state-run National Sports Council, said the government wants this case to be “the ‘Me Too’ of Spanish football” in reference to the movement seeking to highlight and prevent sexual violence towards women.

“Mr Rubiales said he was not resigning. We want to convey one thing with all the institutional respect that the president of the RFEF deserves,” he said.

“The government begins today the procedures so that Mr Rubiales has to give explanations before the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) and, if the TAD is willing, we will suspend Mr Rubiales in his functions.

“Today we will file a complaint with the TAD. The complaint will arrive this afternoon and we request that there be an extraordinary meeting of the court next Monday.

“We want this to be the ‘Me Too’ of Spanish football and that this means a change. I apologise to the players, because they didn’t deserve this week. Hopefully we can celebrate again when this storm passes.”

World players’ union FIFPRO said it had written to UEFA urging it to open disciplinary proceedings.

“Any lack of action by authorities in addressing the conduct of Mr Rubiales would send an entirely unacceptable and damaging message to the football industry and wider society,” said a statement.

European football’s governing body has yet to issue any comment on the Rubiales case.

The players, however, have escalated things themselves.

“From our union we want to emphasise that no woman should feel the need to respond to the forceful images that everyone has seen and of course, they should not be involved in non-consensual attitudes,” added their statement.

“The players of the Spanish soccer team, current world champions, expect forceful answers from the public powers so that actions such as those contained do not go unpunished.

“We want to end this statement by asking for real structural changes that help the national team to continue growing, in order to transfer this great success to later generations.

“It fills us with sadness that such an unacceptable event is managing to tarnish the greatest sporting success of Spanish women’s football.”

More in this section

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League - Selhurst Park Mikel Arteta: Saudi transfer window should shut same time as Europe's
Republic of Ireland Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Ireland's World Cup squad - where will they all be playing?
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League Ireland's Evan Ferguson to make first start of the Premier League season
<p>NON-CONSENSUAL: Jenni Hermoso is kissed by president of the RFEF Luis Rubiales after the World Cup final in Sydney. Pic: Screenshot</p>

'At no time did I consent' - Spain will refuse to play until Luis Rubiales resigns

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd